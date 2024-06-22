An Amazon driver was caught on camera urinating near the front door of a Riverside home after making a delivery

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — An Amazon driver was caught on video urinating near the front door of a Riverside home after delivering a package.

Doorbell camera video shows the driver making a delivery on Wednesday before relieving himself.

Derek Bowen, who lives at the home, said the shocking scene was made worse because at the time the resident was showing his young daughter how the camera app worked. The two watched the episode unfold.

Amazon was fined $5.9 million for allegedly not providing workers at its Moreno Valley and Redlands warehouses with written work quotas.

“This is an Amazon driver, right? And he’s doing a normal thing until…it continues. That was an awkward moment for my 8-year-old daughter to have to go through there,” Bowen said.

Bowen said he drove pickup trucks for Amazon, and although he never delivered packages for the company, he said grueling schedules didn’t always make time for bathroom breaks.

“I love Amazon. It’s a great company,” he said. “Obviously balancing people and getting those packages there as quickly as possible is an issue there.”

The driver also urinated on the bikes that were at the door, Bowen said. He described the act as disgusting, but did not file a police report or attempt to pursue the driver. However, he feels the incident needs to be addressed.

“Someone needs to talk to them. If you’re going to wear that Amazon logo, Amazon is smiling at you,” he said. “That’s what they do, and it wasn’t a smiling moment.”

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement: “This type of behavior is unacceptable, and we have reached out to the customer to apologize. We have also taken steps to ensure that the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon.”