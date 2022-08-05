An American “provocateur” was Judge Jean-Luc Mélenchon

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, President of La France Insumais on June 15, 2022. Sarah Meissenier/Reuters

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, president of La France Insomies (LFI), qualified “provocation” On his blog about the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan, he “One China”Total tension between Taipei and Beijing.

Nancy Pelosi’s initiative, taken as part of a tour of Asia, is seen as a provocation by China, support for Taiwan independence supporters and a repudiation of the US pledge to have no official ties with the island.

A stimulus “US Provocation in Taiwan”Jean-Luc Mélenchon considers In his weekly blog post He said “One China” And “Taiwan is an integral part of China”It uses a term protected by the regime in Beijing but denied by officials in Taipei.

Hailing from an independence party, Taiwan’s current president Tsai Ing-wen, unlike the previous government, refuses to recognize that the island is part of the mainland. “A China”.

The Chinese Embassy in France thanks Mr. Mélenchon

“The Chinese will settle the issue among themselves. There is no other reasonable way.”Accusing that America wants Mr “Open New Lead”. There has long been a position held by the “rebels” who have said they will refuse in 2021 “Cold War with China”Regarding the Resolution for a Resolution in the National Assembly in Support of Taiwan’s Participation in the Work of International Organizations.

In the evening, Jean-Luc Melenchon, the Chinese Embassy in France, expressed his thanks in a tweet “For his steadfast support of the One China Policy”.

Beijing began the largest military maneuvers in its history around Taiwan on Thursday, a muscular response to a visit to the island by the head of the US delegation, Nancy Pelosi. The Chinese military fired a series of missiles that flew over Taiwan before falling for the first time in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Twenty-two Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defense zone on Thursday, Taiwan’s defense minister said.

For Beijing, these maneuvers “Necessary and lawful action” After Nancy Pelosi’s visit. Visits to Taiwan by foreign officials and members of parliament have increased in recent years, each time drawing Beijing’s ire.