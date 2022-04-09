An animal charity says more than 100 shelter dogs who have survived starvation in war-torn Ukraine have moved away at Poland’s border

Less than a week after more than 300 dogs found dead At an animal shelter near Borodinka, Ukraine, where they have starved to death without any food or water for more than a month, a representative from Naturewatch told CBS News that dogs who survived are now being turned away at Poland’s border due to regulations that say animals can only cross with its owner.

“These dogs are hungry and traumatized, and they are now stuck in a war zone,” said Kate Parker, director of the Wildlife Crime Campaign at Naturewatch.

Parker told CBS News that shelters in areas such as Borodinka and Bucha had been destroyed. They no longer have access to water or electricity. And there are not enough staff in the area to care for these animals when they are brought back, as these people are fleeing to safety as well.

Most of the vets have also fled, and Parker says the only veterinary clinics left with supplies are in major cities, such as Kyiv and Lviv. While some Borodyanka dogs were taken there and seen by a vet, they were eventually unable to survive due to a lack of space in the clinics.

Dogs are not allowed to cross the border. They starved for 5 weeks, surrounded by Russian occupiers and currently can’t help. 😡 # sick https://t.co/WDuoKtBDMa – Kate Parker 🇺🇦 (@KateNWF) 7 April 2022

The 150 dogs survived for weeks without food or water and now require extensive treatment. While this treatment is not currently available in Ukraine, it will be in Poland. In fact, Parker told CBS News there are vets waiting for help in shelters across the border. However, only a few dogs were allowed in.

She says the official government vets stationed at the Korczowa border in Poland are bringing these dogs back to Ukraine on the basis of the fact that they are street dogs or shelter dogs and there are regulations in place against this type of animal for disease control.

Animals whose owners have been killed in the war, such as the dog pictured on Twitter below and many of the animals seen in the tearful photos refusing to leave the sides of their dead owners, have also been turned away for the same reason.

Meet Irina in Irbin again. A dog named Plato was sitting with his master’s body. You have pulled him out of the rubble and you will find a home for him. #AnimalHeroesOfWar # Ukraine https://t.co/HwEcKxdQma pic.twitter.com/Mq8uYLrLkO – hidden in sight 🕵🏼‍♂️ 🇺🇦 (hi_sight) April 8, 2022

Parker said charities workers and volunteers are more willing to monitor any quarantine period that Poland considers necessary to prevent the spread of the disease. She simply hopes officials will make an exception to regulations against shelter dogs on the grounds of animal welfare.

since the beginning warMillions of Ukrainians have fled their country, and Poland has taken in the largest number of refugees of any country. Poland is also one of a few European countries, including Germany and the Czech Republic, where displaced families are also welcome to bring their pets.