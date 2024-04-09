An Arizona court is considering a 160-year-old law that bans abortion entirely

If this law is not put into practice for now, the situation may change depending on the elections.

Arizona's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, April 9, that an 1864 law banning nearly all abortions is upheld. The text prohibits voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion) from the moment of conception unless the mother's life is in danger. Rape or sex are not considered valid exceptions. Supreme Court justices ruled that since the constitutional protection of abortion was repealed in 2022, there is no bar to its application.

However, Arizona Attorney General Chris Mayes, a Democrat, has long warned that he would not pursue any prosecution. If the law is not to be enforced in practice, elections in the United States may change the situation depending on how lawyers are elected.

Joe Biden condemns “horrific” law

The decision bolsters the electoral stakes ahead of the 2020 presidential election in a key state that Joe Biden won by 10,000 votes against Donald Trump. The Republican nominee rightly insisted on Monday that he wants to leave the free hand. Abortion laws to US states if returned to White House. Abortion has been a battleground of the conservative movement for decades, but repealing the federal guarantee of the right to an abortion has proven highly unpopular with the general American public in several recent elections.

For his part, Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned the legal decision as a law “terrible” According to the Democratic Party, he made the issue of access to abortion a central axis of his re-election campaign. Criticized the ban on abortion “More serious and dangerous”The US president believes the court ruling in this western US state is the result of elected Republican officials “Those who are determined to take away women's freedom”.