April 9, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

An Arizona court is considering a 160-year-old law that bans abortion entirely

An Arizona court is considering a 160-year-old law that bans abortion entirely

Rusty Knowles April 9, 2024 2 min read

If this law is not put into practice for now, the situation may change depending on the elections.

Published


Reading time: 1 minute

Abortion rights activists demonstrate near the federal courthouse in Tucson, Arizona on July 4, 2022. (Sandy Huffaker/AFP)

Arizona's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, April 9, that an 1864 law banning nearly all abortions is upheld. The text prohibits voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion) from the moment of conception unless the mother's life is in danger. Rape or sex are not considered valid exceptions. Supreme Court justices ruled that since the constitutional protection of abortion was repealed in 2022, there is no bar to its application.

However, Arizona Attorney General Chris Mayes, a Democrat, has long warned that he would not pursue any prosecution. If the law is not to be enforced in practice, elections in the United States may change the situation depending on how lawyers are elected.

Joe Biden condemns “horrific” law

The decision bolsters the electoral stakes ahead of the 2020 presidential election in a key state that Joe Biden won by 10,000 votes against Donald Trump. The Republican nominee rightly insisted on Monday that he wants to leave the free hand. Abortion laws to US states if returned to White House. Abortion has been a battleground of the conservative movement for decades, but repealing the federal guarantee of the right to an abortion has proven highly unpopular with the general American public in several recent elections.

For his part, Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned the legal decision as a law “terrible” According to the Democratic Party, he made the issue of access to abortion a central axis of his re-election campaign. Criticized the ban on abortion “More serious and dangerous”The US president believes the court ruling in this western US state is the result of elected Republican officials “Those who are determined to take away women's freedom”.

Keywords related to this article

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

British Ambassador David Cameron met Donald Trump

April 9, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Israel is using its new sea “Iron Dome” for the first time

April 9, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

After long hesitation, Donald Trump has left it up to the states on abortion matters

April 8, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Star Wars Outlaws Pre-Order Guide

April 9, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

ULA concludes six decades of Delta rocket flights with the final Delta Heavy 4 mission – Spaceflight Now

April 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Hornets granted permission to interview Lindsey Harding for head coaching job: Source

April 9, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Nintendo's fan-made replacement “Pretendo” no longer requires hacking the Wii U

April 9, 2024 Len Houle