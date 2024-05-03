An arms manufacturer’s metallurgical factory catches fire in Berlin, creating a toxic cloud

The German metal factory of industrialist Diehl, which also manufactures the IRIS-T SLM air defense system supplied by Berlin to the Ukrainian army, caught fire this Friday, May 3.

An interesting fire broke out this Friday, May 3, at the factory of industrial company Teal Metal. German newspaper said Build . It is also said that there was a fire in this factory By major German daily Die weld .

The disaster drew at least 170 firefighters to an industrial zone west of rue Am Stichkanal in the Berlin-Lichtefelde district of the German capital. Local journalists report Berliner Zeitung . In a video published by the editor-in-chief of Berliner Zeitung Tomasz Kurianowicz, we can clearly see the logo of businessman Diehl on the buildings surrounded by flames and thick black smoke.

People were called to control themselves

A northerly wind causes a plume of black smoke above the Berlin area. According to Adrian Wanzel, a spokesman for the Berlin Fire Department, these may include: Build, sulfuric acid and hydrogen cyanide were stored in this metal processing factory, its 2000 m² building was set on fire and partially collapsed on at least four floors. Firefighters intervene from outside with specific protective clothing, he added.

The site has been completely evacuated and no injuries among factory workers have been reported so far. However, one firefighter became uncomfortable due to excessive heat generated by the fire.

Berliners were warned by late morning of a cloud of toxic and therefore dangerous smoke, and a large area near Berlin was asked to barricade themselves and close their windows tightly. The affected districts are Steglitz-Zehlendorf, Spandau and west of Reinickendorf. Berlin firefighters posted a map on Twitter showing the area where the smoke could spread, along with safety instructions addressed to the public.

Manufacturer of the IRIS-T system supplied to Ukraine

Businessman Diehl is also responsible for the production of the IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft defense system, which is at the heart of NATO countries’ strategic thinking in Europe, and which Germany is supplying to the Ukrainians to defend itself against Russian attacks.

According to specialized information site Oryx, Germany has already delivered 12 IRIS-T SLM surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine since October 2022 and 22 cruise missiles. So this security system is largely provided by Kyiv’s Western allies.

These missile batteries are at the heart of the European anti-missile shield project, known as the German-led European Sky Shield, in which 19 countries participate, which forms the basis for the public procurement of anti-aircraft defense systems for European allies. . Last December, EURACTIV reportsAccording to Slovenian daily Telo, Slovenia has purchased two IRIS-T SLM systems for at least 200 million euros.