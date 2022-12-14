December 14, 2022

An explosion was heard in the city of Kiev

Rusty Knowles December 14, 2022 2 min read

Western electronics continue to be supplied to Russia despite sanctions and export restrictions

A Reuters investigation in collaboration with the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a London-based British defense think tank, describes for the first time a global supply chain that continues to supply Russia with computer components and other Western electronics. The investigation identified a constellation of obscure importers and exporters, such as Asu International, and revealed that exports of semiconductors and other technologies continue to flow to Russia from Hong Kong, Turkey and the United States.Estonia, a member of the European Union.

Russia has bought at least $2.6 billion worth of computer and electronic equipment in the months following Western technology sanctions against its aggression in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing Russian customs documents the British news agency obtained from three commercial vendors. Semiconductors and other technology arrived in Russia between April and October 31 via Hong Kong and Turkey – which does not fall under US and European Union export restrictions – as well as Estonia. According to a review of documents filed by the companies, some suppliers — including companies in Hong Kong and Turkey — have ties to Russian nationals.

US companies such as Intel, AMD and Texas Instruments accounted for at least $777 million in imported products. Intel, AMD and Texas Instruments told Reuters they did not ship goods to Russia under sanctions and export restrictions.

Reuters reported In a survey in August Chips produced by Western companies in collaboration with RUSI, which in many cases are not subject to export controls, have appeared inside missiles and weapons systems deployed by the Russian military in Ukraine. The US Department of Commerce estimates that Russia’s access to semiconductors has declined by nearly 70% since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, perusal of customs records “Revealed that the declared value of Russian semiconductor imports has, in fact, increased sharply since the invasion”Reuters says.

According to RUSI, Russia is struggling to find new ways to secure access to Western microchips. Many of the components are sold through distributors operating in Asia, such as Hong Kong, who act as a gateway for electronics to the Russian military or companies acting on its behalf.

According to the European Commission “The EU takes breaching very seriously as it is a practice that undermines the effectiveness of EU sanctions”. The Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade did not respond to the British agency’s requests for comment.

