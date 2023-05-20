May 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

An F-18 fighter jet crashed at Zaragoza Air Base

Rusty Knowles May 20, 2023 2 min read

By Le Picaro

Posted
,
Update

The Spanish Air Force clarified on Twitter that “the pilot was successfully ejected” and that the plane crashed “within the perimeter of the base”.

Interestingly, the videos have been shared by many media outlets and internet users. This Saturday morning, an F-18 fighter jet of the Spanish Air Force crashed.Perimeter of base» By air from Zaragoza. In several images, the craft is seen maneuvering in the air for several seconds. It will regain altitude and explode towards the ground. The pilot, meanwhile, parachuted down near the column of smoke.

On Twitter, the Air Force quickly confirmed “The pilot ejected successfullyBefore the disaster. He “He is already in the hospital and his life is not in danger“, then the army noted, a few hours later.

According to the Spanish press, the accident occurred because “A problemWhile the pilot was training on Saturday. The incident took place around noon. No other details about the cause of the tragedy have been released yet. According to a Spanish newspaper El Mundo , the pilot has more than 1000 flight hours. It was Captain Daniel Perez Carmona. Firefighters rushed to the scene of the accident. Always step El MundoThe crash happened while the pilot was rehearsing maneuvers scheduled for June 10, an open day for families at the Zaragoza base.

This is not the first time that the Air Force had to face such a situation: in 2017, at the Torrejon de Artos base near Madrid, an accident claimed the life of the pilot, shortly after takeoff.

See also  What was known about the murder of the Conservative MP was stabbed during the parliamentary session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

LIVE – Volodymyr Zelensky meets Rishi Sunak at the G7 in Japan

May 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Despite America’s agreement, the road is still long

May 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise at the Arab League summit in Jeddah – liberation

May 19, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift Foxboro Concert – NBC Boston

May 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

SpaceX Axiom-2 launch, Thunder on the Beach: Prepare for heavy traffic

May 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau paired together

May 20, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

Zelda: Kingdom’s Open World Tears cured my research obsession

May 20, 2023 Len Houle