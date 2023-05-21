An investigation was opened into the suspected poisoning of exiled Russians

An exiled Russian journalist and activist spoke about health issues after a rally of dissidents in Berlin last April.

Via Le Figaro with AFP

An investigation has been launched in Germany over the suspected poisoning of a journalist and a Russian activist following certain health problems. In exile Police told AFP on Sunday after a rally of dissidents in Berlin. “An investigation has been initiated. Investigations are ongoingA Berlin police spokesman confirmed the daily’s information to AFP. Die weld Released on Saturday evening.

However, he did not want to divulge more details about the current procedure. Russian investigative media outlet Agentstvo this week published an investigation into the health problems suffered by two participants in a meeting of Russian dissidents on April 29 and 30, around adversary-turned-businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Open hotel room

One participant, who presented as a journalist who had recently left Russia, experienced unspecified symptoms during the event and said they may have started earlier. The media also said that the journalist went to the Berlin Charité hospital where the Russian dissident was treated. Alexei NavalnyVictim of poisoning in August 2020.

The second participant is Natalia Arno, the director of the NGO Free Russia Foundation in the United States, where she lived for ten years after leaving Russia. Natalia Arno was in Berlin at the end of April, and from there went to Prague. It was there, agents report, that she experienced symptoms and discovered her hotel room had been unlocked.

“severe pains”

The next day she left for America and contacted the hospital and authorities there. Natalia Arno also posted a message on Facebook this week in which she evokes the problems she feels, “Sharp pains” and one “Numbness“, first saying”Strange symptomsAppeared before Bragg arrived. He says he still has symptoms but feels better.

In recent years, there have been a number of poison attacks both abroad and in Russia against opponents of Russian power. Moscow denies any responsibility for its secret services. In the case of Alexei Navalny, European laboratories have confirmed the use of Novichok, a type of poison developed by the Soviet Union for military purposes.