An orderly lockdown in Zhengzhou after a surge in Covid-19 cases and violent protests

Residents of the city center will not be allowed to leave the area without a negative test and permission from local authorities.

There is a tense atmosphere in the Zhengzhou area. A city in central China On Thursday, November 24, several neighborhoods were ordered to be locked down due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Residents of the city center are not allowed to leave the area without a daily negative test and permission from local authorities. They are advised not to come out of their homes “unnecessarily”Municipal officials announced.

Zhengzhou has recorded 675 new Covid-19 infections, with the majority of positive individuals asymptomatic. The restrictions, which affect more than 6 million people, will begin at midnight on Friday and last for five days. However, this does not concern the area of ​​the world’s largest iPhone factory, where workers have already been subject to restrictions for weeks.

Violent demonstrations

The decision was taken after violent protests broke out at the factory. They would have exploded because of the workers’ bonus issue. However, pMany employees are irritated by the living conditions “confused” At the site due to anti-Covid restrictions, said a worker interviewed by AFP.

Last month, panicked workers left the factory on foot following an unexpected seizure, with some complaining of disorder on the premises.