Earth’s history contains many fascinating creatures, some of which still baffle experts to this day, such as pseudopods.

One example of such creatures is the newly discovered species of predatory reptile, located in the heart of Brazil, which is a noteworthy addition to the tales of the Triassic period.

This latest discovery sheds light on an ancient lineage of crocodile-like reptiles known as pseudo-reptiles, which were named after Parvosuchus aureoliiNow, let’s embark on a journey to understand these “false crocodiles” and their role in our planet’s past.

Triassic Tales of the Succubi

Before dinosaurs came on the scene, pseudo-dinosaurs were strutting their stuff on Earth for all to see. They inhabited our planet from about 252 to 201 million years ago, during the Triassic period, and were among the most widespread quadrupedal reptiles at that time.

Their existence is best described as those at the top of the food chain – huge carnivorous, semi-succulent creatures.

at the same time, Slender insectsSmaller relatives of these predators also participated in this period, with traces of them known in areas such as China and Argentina.

Our hero, Rodrigo Muller, a scientist from Brazil, has added color to our understanding of the pseudopods. Let’s dig deeper into this topic.

The Sudosukians were a great clan.

Pseudocrocodiles, or “false crocodiles,” belong to a diverse group of archosaurs, and are siblings of modern birds, crocodiles, and their extinct relatives.

They have flourished, diversified and adapted, exhibiting a range of sizes, shapes and lifestyles that were as diverse as the environments in which they were found. They can be classified into a few prominent groups:

Aetosauria: Heavy-armored, plant-eating creatures known for their broad, flat bodies and short legs.

"Avivorous crocodiles", an interesting mix of bird and crocodile traits, were likely active predators.

Raoyoshidai: True giants of their time, they were large predators with powerful limbs and fearsome bites.

Crocodylomorpha: The ancestors of today's crocodiles, which were initially small and terrestrial, but later evolved into semi-aquatic capabilities.

Anatomy of ancient adaptability

The saurians displayed an astonishing array of anatomical features that illustrated their adaptability and evolutionary success. The shapes of their skulls and teeth indicated the diversity of their diets and lifestyles.

Predatory species had sharp, serrated teeth for tearing meat, while herbivorous species had flat teeth for grinding plant material.

Similarly, their limb structures varied greatly depending on their lifestyle. For example, the rauisuchid limbs were strong, column-like, and suited to their predatory, terrestrial lifestyle. Early crocodiles, on the other hand, had more slender limbs, and were suited to both land and water.

Another important feature seen in many pseudo-reptiles, especially aetosaurs, is the presence of extensive body armor consisting of bony plates, or dermal bones. This armor not only provided protection, but may also have played a role in temperature regulation.

Tertiary ecosystem and semi-socky roles

Not only did pseudo-dinosaurs survive, they thrived in a variety of ecological niches. Species such as rauisuchids were the dominant land predators, while aetosaurs were the primary herbivores in their ecosystems. Some pseudo-dinosaurs even enjoyed a omnivorous or generalist diet.

Unfortunately, most pseudo-dinosaurs disappeared at the end of the Triassic, due to a combination of volcanic activity, climate change, and competition with emerging archosaurs such as early dinosaurs.

However, the crocodile lineage continued and evolved into the group of crocodiles we see today.

New Brazilian discovery: Parvosuchus aureolii

Let’s go back to our latest discovery by Rodrigo Muller. He found a new species of sea turtle from a specimen located in the Santa Maria Formation in Brazil.

The partial skeleton is about 237 million years old, and consists of a complete skull, 11 dorsal vertebrae, part of the pelvis, and partially preserved limbs.

An ancient crocodile-like reptile called Parvosuchus aurelioi, a crocodile-like reptile. Image credit: Matheus Fernandes

baptism Parvosuchus aureoliiThe name is a tribute to amateur paleontologist Pedro Lucas Porcella Aurelio, who found the fossil material.

This small, crocodile-like creature is estimated to have been less than a metre long, and had long, slender jaws filled with pointed, backward-curving teeth.

This amazing discovery represents the first of its kind to be confirmed in Brazil, and draws attention to the amazing diversity among pseudo-dinosaurs during the Triassic.

From the Triassic to the Modern Age

This journey through the Triassic and the world of the Succubus is a testament to Earth’s rich and diverse history.

Discovery Parvosuchus aureolii The discovery of these reptiles in Brazil represents a significant achievement in uncovering the vast legacy of these ancient reptiles. It reminds us of the incredible biodiversity that once graced our planet’s landscapes, where creatures were both large and small.

The understanding gained from studying ichthyosaurs provides insights into the ecological past of our world, and demonstrates the adaptability and resilience of life.

As we continue to uncover the archives of Earth’s past, each new discovery, such as Parvosuchus aureoliiThis discovery brings us one step closer to understanding the amazing fabric of life and how it has evolved over millions of years.

The full study was published in the journal Scientific reports.

