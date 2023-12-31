Andrade will reportedly exit AEW after the apocalypse and return to WWE

This isn't particularly surprising, as reports have indicated for weeks that Andrade El Edolo will likely leave AEW when his contract expires and return to WWE. We heard yesterday that WWE was expecting Andrade to do so.

However, many did not expect this to happen so soon.

a Report from Wrestle Purists He says Andrade's exit from AEW will happen after the World Championship ends tonight (December 30), and that he could return to WWE on Monday:

According to WrestlePurists' sources, many in AEW expect Andrade El Edolo to end up with the company tonight at World's End. Many within AEW also believe that he will return to WWE. Some believe this could happen on the first day of Raw. One WWE source we spoke to is aware of the talk surrounding Andrade and expects him to join the company soon.

a Fight Select Report He continued by saying that while their sources at WWE believe Andrade's deal will not be finalized until the spring, “many of the people we talked to at AEW expected his deal to be finalized soon.” Fightful also claims that Charlotte Flair's husband “clarified the matter last Wednesday in AEW dynamite He no longer wanted to be with the company and was planning to leave.

Furthermore, they heard that the situation between Andrade and the company was “less than pleasant.”

Andrade is scheduled to face Miro on tonight's PPV from Long Island. We'll see how it goes, and if we see him rawThe first day's episode is in two days.

