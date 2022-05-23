Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry grade in Warriors vs. MAFZ 3

The Golden State Warriors They are in a beautiful position. distance Sunday victory 109-100 Over the Dallas Mavericksthe Warriors lead 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

So far, 146 teams have advanced 3-0 in the best seven-game streak in the NBA. These 146 teams have won all of them.

I love the chances of warriors.

But before we move on to Game 4 and a potential sweep, let’s evaluate the exact seasons who wanted to win on hostile territory. As always, we will be evaluating a weighting of our expectations from each player.

Note: The league has averaged a real shot (TS) score of 56.6% this year.

Draymond Green

37 min, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 3 turns, 4 fouls, 5 for 10 shots, 50.0% TS, +19

I was very critical of Green for his performance in Game 2, when he struggled on both ends of the field, was in constant foul trouble, and frankly, he was lucky not to be sent off.

I do not criticize this performance. Because this performance was very good.

Green’s defense was impressive in winning Game 3, as he was everywhere on the field, playing the stalker and the rover with absolute prowess.

It was aggressive, which is a huge thing for warriors with or without effective scoring.

And he was the emotional driver of the team, as ever when they are at their best. He was screaming. He was talking trash. fired it.

It was dry, and it was awesome.

Grade: A-

Andrew Wiggins

40 min, 27 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 fouls, 11 for 20 shots, 1 for 5 triples, 4 for 5 free throws, 60.8% TS, +22

Forget a career high in the playoff points. Forget about the absolutely amazing double-doubles, elite revival in a game where Dubs completely dominated Dallas by the glass. Forget about three passes and no spin. Forget about efficiency warriors would take nine days a week.

For the purpose of scores, these things don’t matter, because if you do the following in a win, you get a perfect score.

The other stuff was really cool too.

Grade: A +

Post-game bonus: He led the team in plus / minus and earned lives.

kevon looney

29 minutes, 9 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 turn, 3 fouls, 3 for 4 throws, 3 for 4 free throws, 78.1% TS, +5

For the second game in a row, Looney scored 12 rebounds. For the second game in a row, he had a one-sided rebound performance, as the Warriors beat the Mavs on the glass 47-33.

Mavs doesn’t have an answer for Looney and… Look, I love writing this sentence as much as you love reading it.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: He led the team in rebounds.

steve curry

39 min, 31 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 turns, 5 fouls, 10 vs 20 shots, 5 vs 10 three-pointers, 6 vs 6 free throws, 68.5% TS, +19

Curry’s allure continues to be one of the most impressive things in the NBA. In addition to the 11 assists he scored – a big number – there were countless plays as his teammates got wide open appearances because Dallas was paying all of their attention to Steve.

And the moment he got some breathing space — either from a defensive slip or because he enforced it — he made the Mavs pay the price.

Just superhero performance through and through, and an advanced tutorial on how to manipulate defense to get the things you want.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: He led the team with points and made passes.

Klay Thompson

39 min, 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 fouls, 6 for 18 shots, 3 for 10 three-pointers, 4 for 4 free throws, 48.1% TS, +13

Clay really struggled to find his shot in this game, although I though the shot selection was pretty impressive. The shots weren’t falling off.

He did some huge shots along the stretch, and felt like he was trying to make sure the Warriors could finish the streak as fast as they could so he could get some rest before a final push toward the title.

After a disappointing defensive match on Friday, Thompson looked really good on defense in this match, doing small things, playing 39 minutes without a spin and devouring some boards.

It looked good, and the shot didn’t fall off.

B-grade

Otto Porter Jr.

7 minutes, 2 points, 1 bounce, 1 for 2, 50.0% TS, -8

Porter left the game in the second quarter due to a problem with his foot… else foot, not the one that kept him away from Memphis.

He’s been exciting in this playoff, and the Warriors really need him to get back on the field.

Degree: anxious

Juan Toscano Anderson

5 minutes, 0 points, 1 spin, -7

Except for the one-second individual defensive possession appearance, this was the first insignificant time for the JTA to run these playoffs. Dubs had to dig deep on the bench sidelined with Porter, Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton second, and Damion Lee played poorly on Friday.

So JTA got his number, and while he didn’t do much, it was nice to see him there.

Grade: C +

Jordan Paul

28 min, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 turns, 4 fouls, 2 for 4 shots, 2 for 4 triples, 4 for 4 free throws, 86.8% TS, -6

While I prefer Poole’s net-burning games, it was really fun to see him play a game with low points and with high efficiency. He showed some really impressive restraint.

He’s wickedly talented, and he learns the best ways to pick his spots, while also understanding when to defer to his teammates.

He did a lot of other things really well in this game as well, and he got a boost for his dagger firing at the end of the game.

B degree

Moses Modi

16 min, 1 point, 1 rebound, 1 pass, 1 foul, 0 for 3 shot, 0 for 3, 1 for 2, free throws, 12.9% TS, -12

Moody got Lee’s minutes, and while that worked well in the second half of Game 2, it didn’t particularly work in Game 3.

He still does a good job at avoiding bad fouls, a testament to the rookie that Steve Kerr trusted in defending Luka Doncic. But not a particularly strong proposition.

Grade: C +

Post-game bonus: The worst plus / minus in the team.

DNPs on Sunday: Nemanja Bielica, Jonathan Kominga, Damion Lee

Sunday idle: Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, James Wiseman