The Warriors delivered not one contract but two massive extensions on Saturday.

Hours after news of Jordan Bowl’s $140 million four-year deal reached, Golden State agreed to a four-year, $109 million deal with All-Star striker Andrew Wiggins, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews reported, citing agents Wiggins.

Extensions for Poole and Wiggins have been the Warriors’ biggest priorities this season, having both played important roles in Golden State’s fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons.

As pointed out by Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Wiggins will take a salary cut with this extension, which will drop him from $33.6 million to $24 to $26 million annually. He will also have the option of a player in the final year.

With Wiggins now under contract for four additional seasons, the Warriors’ off-season checklist is complete, just days before the 2022-23 season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.

Wiggins joined the Warriors on February 6, 2020, sending D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State’s first-round draft pick also turned in that deal to Jonathan Kuminga (#7 in 2021), who impressed in his rookie season and also appears to be a big part of the Warriors’ future.

Wiggins, 27, averaged 18 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 156 games over two seasons than two seasons with the Warriors. His two best seasons on field goals (47.7 percent in 2020-21 and 46.6 percent in 2021-22) came with the team, and his locked-down defense earned him the Two-Way Wiggs title.