Android 13 hasn’t released these features yet

Google launched a file latest version from its mobile operating system on Monday, and is already rolling out for the first (pixels) devices. However, there are a number of Android 13 features still to come, and here you can expect them.

Security and privacy settings

The Pixel 6 introduced a new Security Center last year at that time Arrived on the elderly Google phones. At I/O 2022 in May, the company detailed how The security will be integrated with the current privacy page.

This is intended to provide “a simple, color-coded way to understand your safety status and will provide clear, actionable guidelines for improving it.” It starts with a prominent overview section and button for actions such as “Scan Device” (with Play Protect) or “Uninstall”.

The page will be installed with new action cards that inform you of critical steps you must take to address any safety risks. In addition to notifications to warn you about issues, we will also provide timely recommendations on how to improve your privacy.

Below are the drop-down menus for App Security, Lock Device, Google Security Check, Find My Device, and more that can be expanded to see other preferences. We have already seen Samsung version From this, but this week’s Android 13 update for Pixel phones still has “Security” and “Privacy” as separate sections. Google told us on Monday that the unified security and privacy settings page will be released “later this year.”

Unified Search Pixel Launcher

On Pixel phones, one of the best features of Android 13 is the unified device and web search where the bar at the bottom of your home screen is the same as the field at the top of the app drawer. The latter is visually quite old, and Android 13 Beta users have used this experience for the past several months now.

However, when updating to the stable version, the unified Pixel Launcher search disappeared. The Google Tell us earlier this week The disappearance will be resolved in an upcoming release.

Cross-device integrations

The next set of Android 13 features that are yet to be released are cross-device integrations. starting from “streaming messaging app. The user interface for Google Messages and other similar communication apps (Signal is shown below) will be streamed to your Chromebook. On ChromeOS, you’ll receive a notification and tapping Reply will open a phone-sized window for you to type your message and see your previous history, just as you would On your mobile phone Both devices must be within Bluetooth range of each other.

we Early release preview This feature goes into depth on how it will work in February, and Google tells us to expect it to be available “later this year.”

next is “Copy and paste across devicesWhere you can copy text, URLs and images from your Android phone and paste them on a tablet (or vice versa). The clipboard preview in the lower left corner will have a new Share Nearby button that will let you select a device. The target device will display a receipt confirmation and then you can just paste.

In order to increase productivity, it obviously depends on you owning another Android 13 device. This feature is officially “coming soon on Android 13 devices”, although “transmitterIt must be on the new OS. Meanwhile, “The receiving device must be Android 6 or higher.”

Finally, there is spatial sound To convert the “audio source based on how you turn your head”. It’s supposed to make media (movies) more appealing, and the only device we know it’ll come to is Pixel Buds Pro With a future update in the fall.

Android 13 on tablets

As of today, Android 13 is only available on phones. On tablets, it will bring up a taskbar featuring an app drawer for faster multitasking, while there’s also letterboxing for non-optimized apps. Various parts of the OS now have large screen layouts, while stylus and stylus inputs are registered as separate touches.

The first devices to be launched with Android 12L, namely March arrivedSamsung Fold 4 and Flip 4 later this month. On average, don’t expect Android 13 on tablets until next year. Timing can make it so Pixel tablet It is the first device.

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: