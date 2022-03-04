Angels, Diamondbacks, Reds and Tigers oppose luxury MLB tax increase – The Athletic

New York – Four Major League Baseball owners – Bob Castellini of Team redsChris Ilitch from tigersKen Kendrick from Diamondbacks Art Moreno from Angels Three people have objected to raising the competitive balance tax to levels the league recently proposed, and three people have been made aware of an owner-level call held this week for The Athletic. MLB Going forward with the proposal anyway, he moved his bid on the first threshold to $220 million — $10 million more than it was in 2021, and $6 million from the previous bid, but still well short of players’ demand of $238 million. .

luxury tax growth rate Not keeping pace with overall revenue growth In sports, which makes it one of the main interests of the players.

The resistance of the four owners at least reveals some hardliners likely to influence the single most contentious issue in the negotiations that have already cost the sports. One person briefed on the call noted that White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, a hawk in the 1994-1995 dispute, was not among those who stood in the way. Not all small-market owners—owners who would in theory be more disadvantaged than the increase in the luxury tax, which curtailed upscale spending—opposed the increase either. Instead, some of the four owners have taken positions based on their personal feelings about costs and baseball’s economic system, sources said.