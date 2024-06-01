Anita says she created her new album while she was in hospital for “several months” thinking she was “going to die.”

Anitta performed at the Citi Today Concert Series on Friday in New York City.

In addition to her on-stage appearance, the 31-year-old Brazilian singer – who performed with Madonna in Rio de Janeiro – also sat down for an interview with the director. May digital cover star and opened up about her past health struggles.

Back in 2022, the hitmaker was hospitalized for several months as she suffered from an unknown illness that eventually went into remission.

The mysterious condition left her unable to walk and she admitted she thought she was “going to die” during the ordeal.

“I was very unhealthy,” she recalled. “I got so sick and physically ill that I couldn’t work — and I haven’t stopped working for many years.”

Anitta performed at the Citi Today Concert Series on Friday in New York City

In addition to her appearance on stage, the 31-year-old Brazilian singer – who performed with Madonna in Rio de Janeiro – also sat down for an interview and spoke about her past health struggles.

She noted that the experience “was a wake-up call” because she realized that she “couldn’t physically do many of the things I loved to do because of my health.”

“I had to take time to take care of myself,” she said.

While working to improve her health, she felt inspired to write music.

“I wasted a lot of my time trying to reach goals, please people and be successful,” she told Today.

The singer, who was born Larissa de Macedo Machado, said the disease “changed.” [my] Complete mentality, that’s why I made this album.

“I created the funk generation in the hospital,” Anita noted. I was like, I want an album like this – if I die I’m going to leave behind an album that I’m proud of.

And that’s exactly what I did.

“I’m really proud of this album, I didn’t think about flows and algorithms and numbers. I just thought about having fun and loving what I did.

Anita was today’s May digital cover star

Anita appeared with longtime host Hoda Kotb

In July 2022, the star used Twitter, which has now become X, to share a photo of herself in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up.

“I came from the tour straight to the hospital to start preparations for Emma’s surgery as soon as my body is ready for it,” she explained.

She added in a follow-up tweet: “The surgery was already scheduled before the tour started. I have something called endometriosis (very common in millions of women in the world but not how it should be spoken about). I’m fine because I’m taking good care and will keep everyone updated. Lots of fun.” love.’

“After my health issues, I started taking better care of my spirituality,” she said today. “I follow the Yoruba religion, and I had to jump into that. I delve into myself, and into everything that makes me feel at peace.