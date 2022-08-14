Ann Heck’s son mourns his mother: ‘We lost a bright light’

In a statement Heche’s son, Homer Laffoon, 20, wrote, “My brother Atlas and I lost our mother. After six days of almost incredible emotional upheavals, I left a deep, silent grief. Wishing my mother was pain-free I began to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

A week after the accident, Heche died but is still on life support, according to a statement released by her family and friends and shared by their representative with CNN.

Under California law, because of her condition, Heche is considered legally dead.

Heche was not pulled off resuscitators until they had time to determine if they matched organ donation, according to the rep.

The family said in an earlier statement on Thursday evening that Heichi had chosen “a long time ago” to donate its organs.

“We have lost a bright light, a good and happy soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the family’s previous statement read. “Ann will be sorely missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, embodiment of her creative work, and passionate calling. Her courage to always stand up for who she really is, and to spread her message of love and acceptance, will be a lasting effect.”

Heche suffered a severe brain injury due to lack of oxygen, depriving the brain of oxygen, as a result of the accident, according to the family representative.

She told me that a woman who was inside the house at the time of the accident sustained minor injuries and sought medical attention.

After the actress was announced brain-dead, the Los Angeles Police Department terminated her work felony investigation In the incident, a police spokesperson told CNN Saturday night.

The spokesperson added that the ministry will continue to obtain some of the suspended items it had previously sought through search warrants, but that “no further investigations into the prosecution will take place.”

In their letter Thursday, Heche’s family and friends thanked her care team at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and praised Heche for a “huge heart” and “generous spirit.”

“More than her exceptional talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle of acceptance of the one she loved,” the statement read.

Heche rose to fame on the television series Another World, playing the double role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991. She received a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on the show.

Heche followed this success with several films, including “Donnie Brasco”, “Wag the Dog” and “Six Days Seven Nights” opposite Harrison Ford.

In recent years, Heche has appeared on TV shows such as “The Brave,” “Quantico,” and “Chicago PD.”

After the accident, there was a huge outpouring of support for the actress from the Hollywood community. Written by James Tupper, her former and former star in “Men in Trees,” which she shares with one of her two sons Instagram : “Thoughts and prayers for this beautiful woman, actress, and mother of the night, Anne Heck. We love you.”

Ryan Tillotson, Heche podcast producer “Better together,” She said in a statement that she is “irreplaceable” and will be remembered for her “big heart and commitment to the people she loves and the bold way in which she fought for what she believes in.”

“More than a lovable hostess, Ann was my friend, collaborator, and good actress,” said Tillotson. “Anne added life to every room she entered with her immense energy and welcoming presence.”