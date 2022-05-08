Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Danielle wears a Janet Jackson suit at the Kentucky Derby

Anna Nicole Smithdaughter Daniellene Birkhead Kinda took a page from Kim kardashianDressed up in an iconic outfit for a big and glamorous event.

15-year-old daughter of Anna Nicole Larry Birkhead She appeared at the Barnstable Brown Gala at the Kentucky Derby in the same outfit Janet Jackson I wore the exact same event in 2003. The outfit included a black trouser suit and an old-fashioned hat.

The proud father said, “It was purchased as part of Janette’s juliens_auctions for charity.” # proud.

And guess who was there… Janet!!! The three posed for pictures together at the evening.

Larry was gushing afterwards… “What a night! Janet was so gracious and perfect for Danielle in her dress. She made Danielle so happy, she even came back to take a picture with us.”

Larry and Danielle attend derby events every year. In fact, Larry and Anna Nicole met at Derby years ago.

Larry did a great job raising his daughter…especially in the face of the amazing upheaval afterwards Anna Nicole dies.

