April 17, 2022

Another Russian general was killed

April 17, 2022

General Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of the 8th Russian Army, died in the war in Ukraine, and was buried in St. Petersburg this Saturday, according to two Russian media outlets.

Russian media have reported that General Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of the Russian 8th Army, was killed in the fighting in Ukraine and was buried in St. Petersburg on Saturday. fontanka And Commercial.

Read moreWar in Ukraine: Why did so many Russian generals die?

“Major General dies during Russian military operation in Ukraine”Russian site Kommersant quotes the St. Petersburg administration’s press service.

His funeral with military honors at Seraphimovsky Cemetery in the presence of the Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beklov, marks two places. According to the governor, Vladimir Frolov “Fallen into the death of the brave” In battle “In the wars with the Ukrainian enemy”.

Commercial General Frolov claims to be the grandson of a soldier in the “Great Patriotic War” – Soviet Union’s participation in World War II, author’s note.

The new disappearance brings to six the number of generals killed in the war since February 24, including the disappearance of an admiral.

Three weeks ago, Ukraine claimed to have killed General Yakov Resantsev, commander of Russia’s 49th southern district army.

The mortality rate is very high among high-ranking Russian officials. “Ukraine’s adviser to the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Potolyak,”Extraordinary», The reason for thatTotal shortage of productThe Moscow army added: “Dozens of middle officers (Lieutenants, Captains, Editor’s note) Were killed“.

See also  Qatar, an alternative gas supplier, but only in the Middle Ages

If the number of five generals killed is confirmed, it means that Vladimir Putin’s troops would have lost more than a quarter of their generals within a month, as various analysts estimate their number on the ground at about twenty. In comparison, the U.S. military lost two generals in the Korean War, which lasted three years with the most intensity. In Vietnam, he lost thirteen years of military engagement for more than ten years.

This may be particularly illustrated by Ukraine’s deliberate desire to target a class of Russian officers, in order to disrupt the command chain of the Russian military.

