‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’: New Trailer Released

New action-packed trailer for Marvel Studios Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which opens in theaters February 17, 2023, debuted during Tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship. Set out in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fast-paced big screen adventure features the MCU’s most powerful villain yet: Kang the Conqueror. Check out the trailer, plus two new posters and photos!

Super Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Katherine Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought it is possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Also starring Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Phoebe, Katie O’Bryan as Gentora, William Jackson Harper as Quaise, and Bill Murray as Lord Crelar. The sci-fi adventure hits theaters on February 17, 2023.