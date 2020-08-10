Anti-mask activists storm London grocery store demanding shoppers resist ‘new world order’

A group of anti-mask activists stormed into a supermarket demanding consumers resist a “new planet order” and to take out their experience coverings.

Members of StandUpX shocked grocery consumers as they entered a Morrison’s retailer in Peckham, south London, to berate individuals who have been donning deal with coverings.

The protestors, who were being largely not applying masks, walked by way of the isles with megaphones telling men and women not to post to the Government’s Covid-19 recommendations, stating: “Your masks are so undesirable for you”.

One particular activist shouted: “You are conditioned to believe that every thing the federal government tells you.” “You never ever check with inquiries, just wear a mask.”

“You know this agenda is the new world purchase agenda. They are conditioning you for the new globe get men. You men will need to resist.”

Standup X protest groups declare to be a “community of struggle towards the New Normal”, questioning the feeling of nearby lockdowns and social distancing actions built to halt the distribute of coronavirus.

It was founded by Simon Dolan, an aviation tycoon who previously this thirty day period missing a Large Court docket bid to overturn the government’s lockdown rules.

Hundreds of activists descended upon Hyde Park last thirty day period to oppose the donning of face coverings getting mandatory in retailers and supermarkets.

Launching the marketing campaign on July 6, Mr Dolan mentioned: “I feel in freedom of selection for all and the protection of personal liberties. The Government’s steps are crippling the economic climate, denying kids education and learning, and trampling about human legal rights.”