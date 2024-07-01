Anti-Semitism: Recognition of the “right of the State of Israel” to acquire German nationality is now necessary.

Faced with a rise in anti-Semitic acts, Berlin overhauls its rules on access to naturalization. Since the Thursday and Nationality Reform came into effect, applicants for citizenship now face questions during their entrance exam that “integrate the themes of anti-Semitism, the existence of the State of Israel and Jewish life in Germany,” according to a speech by the German Interior Ministry. CNN.

The new law also questions “Germany’s special historical responsibility in the unjust rule of National Socialism and its consequences, especially for the protection of Jewish life.” In this test, aimed at weeding out anti-Semitic applicants, we specifically find: What is the name of a Jewish place of worship? When was the state of Israel founded? How does Germany have a special responsibility for Israel?

To gain access to the prized German passport, candidates must recognize Germany’s responsibility for the Shoah and the murder of six million Jews, implying recognition of Israel’s right to exist. The Ministry of the Interior argues, “Rejecting any form of anti-Semitism, forgetting, concealing or minimizing the Nazi genocide of the Jews of Europe, recognizing the special and close relationship of the Federal Republic of Germany with the State of Israel, and especially Israel’s right to security and existence, is part of the German state’s cause.”

Relaxation of Access to Nationality

Being convicted of an anti-Semitic or racist act immediately barred one of the identification documents, the precious red passport bearing the federal eagle. Most powerful in the world. For certain crimes, Naturalization Service agents are now required to inquire with the Attorney General to determine whether any anti-Semitic motive has been detected.

As in France, anti-Semitism is making a comeback in Germany, where hostility to the Israeli offensive in Gaza was fueled in reaction to an attack by the Islamist group Hamas against Israel on October 7. Anti-Semitic acts will increase by 80% by 2023, according to a report released Tuesday by the Federal Association of Centers for Research and Information on Antisemitism.