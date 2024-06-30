Antilles, Guyana, Polynesia, New Caledonia… Find results overseas

Even in the Antilles, Guyana and Polynesia, legislative elections have been marked by low participation rates despite increases. In New Caledonia, participation rose to 60.02% from 32.51% in the 2022 assembly elections.

Earlier, the first results of the assembly elections were announced. A candidate from the National Rally (RN) will run in the second round of Martinique’s legislative elections, a first for the Caribbean island, and although he scored less than 10% in the first round, there is little doubt about the outcome of the vote. .

According to provisional results announced by the provincial council on Sunday, 32-year-old liberal nurse Gregory Roy-Laurentry won 2,408 votes, or 9.88% of the vote in the fourth constituency (south). crossed the 5% mark.

Opposing him, outgoing Vice-Chancellor Jean-Philippe Nilor (New Popular Front, NFP) is leading with 63.18% of the vote, but is unable to cross the 25% bar to win the first round. Particularly low participation (30.54%). Across Martinique, the RN scored its best in this election since 2012. That year, the National Front (which became the RN) fielded its first candidates, who were then the only ones to achieve record scores.

In 2024, candidates scored more than 9% of those labeled RN, peaking at 10.5% in Juvenal Remir’s second batch. In the 1st, 2nd and 3rd districts, incumbents Giovanni William, Marceline Nadeau and Johnny Hajjar topped the first round under the NFP banner.

RN breakthrough at Guadeloupe

According to the provisional results announced by the province of Guadeloupe, the RN did not place any candidate ahead in the four constituencies of Guadeloupe. But its two candidates, Laurent Petit and Rodi Tolasi, qualified for the second round in the 2nd and 3rd constituencies, with 17.30% and 25.90% of the vote respectively, far behind the two outgoing representatives of the New Christian Popular Front. Baptiste (41.33%) and Leo Max Mathiasin (36.21%).

In the 1st and 4th constituencies, the two outgoing representatives will compete in the second round against Olivier Serva (Liot) and the new Popular Front-invested socialist candidate Eli Callifer, LFI candidate Chantal Leres and the presidential candidate, respectively. Majority, Jennifer Linon. The participation rate increased to 33.56% from 25.31% during the previous 2022 elections.

In Guyana, exiting delegations are leading the way

The New Popular Front invested and exited delegates came out on top in the first round of legislative elections in Guyana on Saturday.

The two outgoing delegates invested by the New Popular Front in Guyana’s two constituencies failed to reach 25 with 62.78% in the first and 60.21% in the second. % of entrants to win first round.

Against them, two unbranded candidates, Boris Chong Sid and Sophie Charles, trailed far behind with 16.11% and 25.49% of the vote respectively. The participation rate rose to 32.5% compared to 26.7% in 2022.

New Caledonia has a loyal candidate ahead

New Caledonia’s Loyalist Deputy Nicholas Metsdorff, the rapporteur of a bill to freeze the Electoral Commission that angered separatists, came out on top in the first round of legislative elections on Sunday. The candidate for the 1st constituency, mainly Nouméa, Nicolas Metzdorf – outgoing deputy for the 2nd constituency – won 39.81% of the vote, according to provisional results reported by the archipelago’s High Commission.

“It’s a victory of a political line, of determination in the face of destruction, and a victory of a political strategy which is the union,” enthused Nicolas Metzdorf to AFP. “The work is not finished (…) there is a second round, we have to go and win it,” he added. Next Sunday, she faces independent Omaira Nicelin, a member of the Caledonian Union, who won 36.34% of the vote in a highly-voted election.

The outgoing deputy, moderate independent Philippe Dunnoir (Caledonia Group – Horizons), was kicked out in third place with 10.33% of the vote. A member of the Loyalist Alliance, which presented single candidacies in two constituencies of the French territory of the South Pacific region, Nicolas Metzdorf (Generation NC) was elected in 2022 under the colors of the Renaissance, but he ran this time without a label.

In the city of Nouméa alone, Nicolas Metsdorf received 53.64% of the vote against Omayra Naisseline with 17.33%. The rest of the bloc is made up of several islands, mostly won by separatists but sparsely populated. Polls followed closely across the archipelago with a turnout of 60.02% compared to 32.51% in the first round of the 2022 legislative elections.

In the 2nd Constituency, Emmanuel Djibau, one of the sons of the 1989 assassinated Kanak leader Jean-Marie Djibau, came first with 44.06% of the votes. He will face Alcide Bonga, the local leader of the Republican Party-LR (36.18%) in the second round.

The potential for the first pro-independence by-election from New Caledonia depends on the votes cast, particularly for Milagulo Ducumuli (Oceanian-aware, based on the Wallisian and Futunian electorate) who came third with 11.92%. Votes cast.

An autocrat elected in the first round in Polynesia

The first deputy of the new assembly was elected in Polynesia: the unincorporated center-right autonomy candidate Morani Fraibault won the first round with 54% of the vote, according to provisional results announced by the High Commission on Sunday. This is the first time a person from the Marquesas Islands has entered the National Assembly.

Moerani Frébault won the first Polynesian constituency, defeating outgoing independent MP Tematai Le Gayic (35%). He barely crossed the threshold of 25% of registered voters to be elected in the first round by 12 votes. His election illustrates the victory of autonomist candidates who fielded public candidates in three constituencies in the French Pacific archipelago against the separatists, who were heavily defeated in this first round.

In the second round, independent Nicole Sanquart (49%), already the vice chancellor, found herself on the ballot favoring another outgoing vice chancellor, Steve Psyloux (42.1%). Outgoing independent MP Mariana Reed Arpelot limited the damage in the third constituency with 42.7% of the vote.

Autonomy dissident Noumi Mihura’s votes were postponed and eliminated with 11% of the vote, a runoff that will likely determine the outcome. In power since winning the 2023 regional elections, the Freedom Party, backed by the new Popular Front, has paid a heavy price for its difficulties in delivering on its key pledge to lower the cost of living. He scored a landslide victory in the 2022 assembly elections by winning three Polynesian seats in the assembly.

The National Rally (RN) did not benefit from its progress in the recent European elections: its best candidate, James Heeks, did not reach 6% in the first block, and the second block, Tutu Tetuanui, got only 4.7%. RN is not represented in the third block.

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Outgoing centre-right MP Stéphane Lenormand came out on top in the first round in St-Pierre-et-Miquelon. With 43% of the votes cast, he topped PS candidate Frédéric Beaumont with 17.56%. LFI candidate Marion Letournel received 14.88% of the vote and RN 10.59%. The latter two did not qualify for the second round.