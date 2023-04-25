Antony Blinken announced a seventy-two hour ceasefire

The head of US diplomacy announced on Monday that the rival generals had agreed to a three-day ceasefire across the country.

Antony Blinken announced a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday Sudanfrom where Fierce fight Oppose the army in power for a paramilitary group for ten days.

“After forty-eight hours of intensive negotiations, the Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces have agreed to implement a sixty-two-hour nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight on April 24,” the US diplomatic chief said. Press release. “During this period, the United States expects the military and the RSF to fully and promptly respect this ceasefire,” he added.

The US Secretary of State further points out America They are working with their allies to set up a “commission” to negotiate a permanent cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

Many countries are implementing it Return proceedings Their nationals or their diplomatic staff from Sudan, where military and paramilitary forces have been fighting since April 15.

20 minutes with AFP