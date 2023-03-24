Antony Blinken does not rule out negotiations on the country’s borders in the long run

To the question, does the United States support the will of President Zelensky? To recover the Crimea ? Anthony Blinken answers this: We believe there is one core principle at stake: We want peace. We would like to resolve this conflict. But, for our own sake, we believe that this peace should be just and lasting. We’ll turn it over to the Ukrainians and let them decide… because we don’t want the conflict to be resolved in a way that allows the Russians to take time, rearm, and attack again. »

Antony Blinken was specifically questioned by Republican lawmaker Chris Stewart on whether the United States supports President Volodymyr Zelensky’s desire to annex Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. The High Commissioner, believing that the terms of the negotiations had not been met, said, “ These are decisions to be made about how Ukrainians see their future and how this translates into the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. “.

According to Marie-Christine Bonsom, a political scientist specializing in the United States, Antony Blinken seems to endorse the fact that Ukrainians will have difficulty recovering all the territories annexed by Russia, especially Crimea: “ When he says “It depends on what Ukrainians want”, Perhaps it should be explained this way “It depends on what the Ukrainians can achieve militarily.” There is principled opposition to the Russian annexation from the US and its European allies, but they are still evasive in answering this question. »

The United States has pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the financial and military assistance it needs.

