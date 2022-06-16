San Diego – Jurrangelo Cijntje is one of the most interesting prospects in The second annual collection project. He was also the most impressive player at Petco Park in a high school game on Wednesday.
Cijntje, a pitcher creator from Champagnat Catholic School (Hialeah, Florida), throws his left hand naturally, but has better things than the right. He hit five of the six hitters he encountered in the third inning—two as a left-footed and three as a right-handed—he gave up walking as a Southern force.
With a premium rating, teams submitted formations of 14 and 15 players, bowlers faced five or six players per inning regardless of which teams scored, and hitters who walked the board remained for another racket with a pinch runner sent first. Cijntje’s Team Stripes lost 3-1 to Team Stars in a match that included six strokes and 32 strokes in six runs.
Cijntje worked with a 94-96 mph fastball and a 79-80 mph breaker with 2,600 rpm left, an 88-92 mph heater and a 75-76 mph breaker with 2,400 rpm left. This is fairly typical for a natural left-hander, who has a reversible glove that adjusts depending on the mixture.
“It’s just a great opportunity to come here and be on the MLB pitch on the hill,” Cijntje said. “I just wanted to show everyone what I can do and just have fun.”
Cijntje started throwing his right hand when he was 6 years old because he wanted to emulate his father, Mangelo, who played professionally in the Netherlands and liked to wear his father’s glove. Mechangelo hammered spikes into baseballs and threw Jurrangelo with a tire to try to make the ball stick, an exercise designed to improve his accuracy. He first gained notoriety for his substitution when he played in Curacao in the 2016 Little League World Championship.
“I’m normal from the left side, but I think I’m throwing more aggressively from the right side because I was [catching and playing shortstop] “My whole life,” Shigentje said. “Two years ago, I moved to Miami and started throwing with my left hand and my coach thought I was a good player, so I started throwing with my left hand again.”
Pat Vendet, the only really cute bowler in recent Major League history, reached out to Cijntje on Instagram after learning of his exploits. Cijntje is throwing much more aggressively than Venditte, who predicted that Cijntje would be a better league player for five years.
It remains to be seen if Cijntje turns pro this summer or heads to Mississippi State. He’s small for a bowler at 5ft 11,170lbs, and clubs believe his talent currently fits in the 6th-10th round range, which may not be high enough to turn him off a Bulldog.
pitchers dominated the event on Wednesday. Right-handed Archbishop O’Connell HS (Arlington, Virginia) Jack O’Connor He cheered four of the five hits he encountered—one on a 96-mph fastball, one on the 90-mph chopper and two on the upper 70s bend. Jackson (NJ) Memorial HS Left Zach Crutchfeldt He had similar success, making three puffs on fast balls of 92-95 mph and a fourth on the 84 mph change.
Hanover HS (Mechanicsville, VA) Seth Keeler, Seth Keeler and Brantley Lake HS (Altamonte Springs, Florida), Mask Luke Hyman each scored a double, the only extra hits in the game. HS Braswell (Aubrey, Texas) 3rd baseman Jason Jones He had the game’s highest exit speed with 103 mph land, and he also drilled 96 mph. Cienega HS quarterback (Ville, Arizona), Isaiah Jackson, played defensive play that day, diving on a sinking liner to steal defensive back Jaxon Byrd from Alpha Charter School (Elvirta, CA).
