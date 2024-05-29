Apex, the largest stegosaurus fossil ever found, is up for auction

In May 2022, Jason Cooper, a commercial paleontologist, went for a walk around his property near Colorado’s aptly named Dinosaur Town with a friend and found part of a femur bone sticking out of some rocks.

This femur yielded a Stegosaurus fossil, among the largest and most complete ever found, which was later named “Apex.” Next July, Sotheby’s will sell Apex at auction for an estimated $4 million to $6 million, making the skeleton the latest flashpoint in a long-running debate over the private fossil trade.

Dinosaur fossils have fetched soaring prices at auction houses since 1997, when Sotheby’s sold Tyrannosaurus rex to the Field Museum in Chicago for $8.36 million. In 2020, “Stan,” another largely complete T. rex skeleton, sold at Christie’s for $31.8 million.

Such pricing has raised serious concerns among academic paleontologists, Stuart Sumida said. Vice President of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology. Many of them have seen excavations that might reveal scientific secrets funneled into the hands of wealthy private collectors rather than toward research institutions in recent decades.