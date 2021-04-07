Appeal after man stabbed in face after trying to stop ‘supermarket robbery’ in Dipton

Police say a shopkeeper was stabbed several times in the face as he tried to ‘prevent a supermarket robbery’ in Dipton.

The victim ‘was hit twice and fell into a metal cage’ while trying to stop a tin maker from Heron Foods in Great Bridge.

It is believed that a person took fish cans and put them in a carrier bag before a person tried to leave the store.

He was spotted by a shopkeeper who grabbed the bag and tried to stop him from leaving the supermarket. The victim was assaulted by a criminal at the store around 5.40pm on February 24, police said.

West Midlands Police have released a CCTV footage of a man they want to find in connection with the incident, as the force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “The offender tried to run away from the store with the fish tins in a carrier bag, but was stopped by someone who witnessed the theft.

“After trying to grab the bag from the offender the man was stabbed twice in the face and hit in the back on a metal crate.

“If you recognize the man in these pictures, please send us a message via live chat west-midlands.police.uk, Call 101 from 8am to midnight or anytime. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111. ”

When contacting the police, it is advisable to quote crime number 20SW / 55774H / 21.