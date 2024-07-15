Apple Approves First PC Emulator for iPhone and iPad

Apple has reversed its decision and introduced UTM SE, the first PC emulator for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. The app lets you emulate older versions of Windows, macOS, and more on your iPhone or iPad.

The first PC emulator for iPhone and iPad

Apple revised its App Store guidelines to allow game emulators in April, rolling out the change to the EU and around the world. This change has led to a number of game emulators being launched on the App Store, including the popular Nintendo emulator Delta.

However, Apple rejected the UTM SE PC emulator app in June, despite changes to its App Store guidelines. Furthermore, Apple rejected the app not only from the global App Store, but also from third-party app markets in the European Union.

Apple’s explanation at the time was that only old game emulators were allowed, not PC emulators, even though playing old games is one of the main reasons people use PC emulators like UTM. The decision led to widespread backlash and possible action from the European Commission.

However, in a social media post this week, the developers of UTM SE announced: Certain Apple has changed its mind. UTM SE can now be Downloaded from App StoreIt will also be available soon via AltStore PAL in the EU. There doesn’t seem to be an explanation from Apple as to what led to this decline.

UTM SE is a computer emulator that allows you to run classic software and old games. Supports VGA mode for graphics and terminal mode for text-only operating systems.

Emulates x86, PPC, and RISC-V architectures.

Run pre-built devices or create your own configuration from scratch.

It is built from QEMU, a powerful and widely used emulator.

One thing to note is that apps distributed on iOS cannot use a JIT compiler. This means that the functionality and performance of emulators running on UTM SE on iPhone and iPad will not be as robust as emulators running on other platforms.

follow the opportunity: Threads, Twitter, InstagramAnd Mastodon.