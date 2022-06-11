Apple can make gains against Microsoft Windows with M2 chips

Apple CEO Tim Cook (R) looks at the newly redesigned laptop MacBook Air during WWDC22 at Apple Park on June 6, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the annual WWDC22 Developer Conference.

An apple The new laptops announced on Monday, which contain the iPhone maker’s next generation of internal chips, may pose new challenges for the Microsoft Profitable Windows Business.

Since Apple started selling Macs powered by native M1 processors in late 2020, the company’s computer business has gained momentum. Earlier this week, Apple introduced the M2, which will debut on the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The new chip will have 25% more transistors and 50% more bandwidth than the M1.

Mikako Kitagawa, an analyst at technology industry research firm Gartner, said Apple could continue to gain market share with the M2 architecture. In 2021, Apple accounted for 7.9% of worldwide PC shipments by operating system, while Windows controlled 81.8%, according to Gartner estimates. The company expects Apple’s share to rise to 10.7% in 2026 with Windows’ share dropping to 80.5%.

Kitagawa said an updated forecast that will likely make Apple’s performance look even stronger is coming in the next few weeks.

Apple’s Mac business has been revived with new hardware that uses the company’s proprietary chips as an alternative to processors from Intel Corporation. The first was the MacBook Air released last year, followed by updated iMac laptop models, Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, and a new model for power users called Mac Studio.

Newer Apple devices have longer battery life than their older Intel-based counterparts and more processing power.

Sales soared. Apple’s Mac business grew 23% in fiscal 2021 to more than $35 billion in sales. In the March quarterMac sales are up more than 14%, a faster increase than any other Apple device category. Apple CEO Tim Cook He told analysts in April that “the impressive customer response for the M1 Mac has helped drive a 15% year-over-year revenue increase despite supply constraints.”