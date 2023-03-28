Apple today published a support document Explains why she decided to launch a standalone Apple Music Classical app for classical music.



In short, Apple says the app is designed to support complex metadata for classical music:

Classical music is different. It contains longer, more detailed titles, multiple artists for each work, and hundreds of recordings of popular pieces. The Apple Music Classical app is designed to support the complex data structure of classical music.

Apple provides a longer explanation of the file The classic Apple Music page:

Classical music often includes several musicians who record works that have been recorded many times before and are referred to by different names. For example, from Beethoven’s official Piano Sonata No. 14 to the famous pseudonym Moonlight Sonata, or in several languages, such as the German-language Mondschein Sonata. Complications like this meant that fans of classical music were not served by streaming platforms. So far. The premium app, included with an Apple Music subscription, gives these classical music fans the editorial content and catalog they’ve been missing. Only a brand new app – with specialized features and a beautiful interface designed for the genre – can remove complexity and make classical music easy to search, browse and access for beginners and experts alike.

The support document provides answers to some other frequently asked questions about the app, which started being asked today. A lot of information relates to how the Apple Music Classic app integrates with the standard Apple Music app.

Apple also shared a video overview of the app on YouTube:

Apple Music Classical offers over five million tracks of classical music and is free to use with a standard Apple Music subscription on iOS 15.4 and later. The app is based on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service that Apple acquired in 2021. The app is available for iPhones only at launch, with an Android version coming soon.