Apple forced to change charger in Europe as EU agreed to fix

European Parliament approves single charger repair

The standard is USB-C, and it is used in Android devices

Common charging port required for new phones from fall 2024

Laptops must be compatible with a single charger from 2026

BRUSSELS, October 4 (Reuters) – Apple Inc (AAPL.O) It will have to change the charger for its iPhones in the EU from fall 2024 to comply with new rules that introduce a single charging port for most electronic devices.

The reform passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament on Tuesday, the first of its kind anywhere in the world, is likely to strengthen the EU’s role as the global one for phone technology. The vote confirmed the previous agreement between the EU institutions. Read more

The new rules will make USB-C connectors used by Android devices the standard across the 27-nation bloc, forcing Apple to change its charging port for iPhones and other devices.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It will also apply to laptops from 2026, giving manufacturers more time to adapt, even though many are already using USB-C.

Apple is expected to be hardest hit by the major electronics providers for European customers, although analysts say the impact could be positive if it encourages shoppers to buy the US company’s new gadgets instead of those without USB-C.

Shares in European semiconductor manufacturers rose on Tuesday after the vote, including shares of Apple suppliers STMicro and Infineon.

The deal also covers e-readers, earphones, and other technologies, which means it could also have an impact on Samsung. (005930.KS)Huawei [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] And other hardware makers, analysts said.

Apple, Samsung and Huawei were not immediately available for comment.

Under the reform, mobile phones and other devices sold after fall 2024 must be compatible with the single charger, Alex Agios Saliba, the MEP who led the reform through the EU Council, said. However, older chargers will not be blocked, so customers can continue to use older models.

The large size of the EU market means that the new rules could lead to changes in other countries.

gradual phase

Saliba said in a press conference that banning old chargers would have a disproportionate impact on consumers and the environment, but noted that the change was expected to lead to the phasing out of old products.

In total, 13 categories of electronic devices will have to adapt by the fall of 2024.

Parliament extended the original proposal from the European Union’s Executive Committee, which included only seven types of devices. Lawmakers also added laptops starting in 2026.

Apple has warned in the past that the proposal would hurt innovation and create a mountain of electronics waste.

The change was discussed years ago and was prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices.

The European Commission estimated that a single shipper would save about 250 million euros ($247.3 million) to consumers.

A 2019 panel study showed that half of the chargers sold with cell phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% had a Lightning connector, which Apple uses.

Bloomberg reported in May that Apple is working on an iPhone with a USB-C charging port that could launch next year.

The commission was also mandated by lawmakers to assess potential regulation of wireless charging, but an EU official said no decision had yet been made, noting that the technology was not yet mature.

(1 dollar = 1.0106 euros)

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reporting by Francesco Guaracchio) Editing by Andrew Heavens and Catherine Evans

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.