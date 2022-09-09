Apple iPhone 14: Price, release date, and how to pre-order

Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup, which consists of The basic iPhone 14, which is the slightly larger iPhone 14 PlusThe fastest and most capable iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Each of these links will take you to action previews. Look forward to the full reviews, where we’ll be able to tell you if the Apple A16 Bionic chip is worth upgrading to, as well as see how some of the cameras and other new features (like Satellite SOS) work in the real world.

If you already know you want to buy one, here’s the direct details: Pre-orders have already started and nearly all phones will be out on Friday, September 16, except for one. This is the iPhone 14 Plus, which will be released on October 7. If you’re considering buying an iPhone 14 (or, check, all fours – follow your bliss), we’ve listed some retailer links, along with promotions for retail and carrier companies that seem worthwhile.

Where to pre-order iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Available for pre-order through Apple, starting at $799 for the 128GB model. Up to 256 GB comes in at $100, while it’s $1,099 to get one with 512 GB of storage.

iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB storage starts at $899 It follows a similar price path for storage upgrades. It costs $999 to double the storage to 256GB, then $1199 for the 512GB version. As mentioned above, this model will not be launched until October 7.

Where to pre-order iPhone 14 Pro

You will be able to get a file iPhone 14 Pro 128GB Storage for $999. There are more storage configurations available with this model, up to 1 TB, which costs $1,499.

Where to pre-order iPhone 14 Pro Max

Similar to the smaller iPhone 14 Pro, the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max starts with 128GB of storage and can go up to 1TB. However, the costs are not the same due to the difference in size. This model starts at $1,099up to $1,599.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro deals

AT&TFor new and existing customers, you can get up to $1,000 off any new iPhone models when you trade in an eligible device. You’ll have to sign up to pay phone installments, and you’ll receive bill credits for your replacement over a 36-month period. Credits will start appearing on your account statements within three billing cycles.

T-Mobile: The same goes for T-Mobile. For new and existing customers, you can get up to $1,000 off any new iPhone models when you trade in an eligible device. You’ll have to sign up to pay in monthly installments for the phone, and you’ll receive bill credits for your replacement over a 24 month period. T-Mobile claims that credits begin appearing on account statements within two billing cycles.

VerizonFor new and existing customers, you can get up to $1,000 off any new iPhone models when you trade in an eligible device. You’ll have to sign up to pay in monthly installments for the phone, and you’ll receive billed credits for your replacement over a 24-month period, with the credits beginning within two billing cycles.

Correction on September 9 at 8:48AM ET: An earlier version of this story claimed that Verizon would discount new iPhone models by up to $800 with a qualifying trade-in. Verizon discounts new iPhones up to $1,000 when you trade in an eligible smartphone.