Apple iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Renders shows off new buttons

Joining the early rumors and leaks we’ve already received, the newly surfaced renders offer a look at the possible refreshed design of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Technology sites have reported a series of renders spotted on Chinese social media that are believed to show off the new look and features of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro.

Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro displays fewer buttons with the two volume buttons condensed to just one long button and the mute switch turned off from button function. It has also been reported that the buttons used on the side will use a haptic design. Meaning, the feel of vibration will provide tactile feedback rather than keys, ensuring fewer component failures. Finally, the iPhone 15 Pro appears to have a smaller camera with just two lenses, though it’s unclear how Apple will use a smaller camera while staying true to its trend of better image quality.

Take a look at the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro below.

