Apple’s upcoming iOS 16 update is coming with it Lots of new features – things like the ability to Customize your lock screenAnd the Edit iMessages, or copy written text from a video clip. But Apple has also made an under-the-radar change to some iPhone sounds, which some of us hear the edge I noticed when using beta.

When you go to the Find My app and choose the Play Audio option for your iOS/iPadOS 16 device, you’ll now be greeted with what sounds like an electronic Xylophone, rather than the pinging sound that played on iOS 15 and earlier. The change also applies to when you ask your Apple Watch to test your phone’s connection, except to play the sound once instead of playing it over and over again. One of my co-workers described the new sound as being louder and easier to hear, but I’ll let you judge it for yourself.

Let me just say: I think that sound is road Better than the old one. While the radar-like sounds in iOS 15 are a thematically appropriate soundtrack while searching for a lost phone, the new sound sounds interesting and fun, like my phone doing the “Here I am, come find me” dance.

What I don’t like very much is the new Siri activation sound. While Siri’s classic two-note sound activation Missing for a while (when I say “Hey Siri” or hold down the power button on your phone, Siri waits a moment before saying “Uh-huh?” or “Hmm?”), there’s still one place I hear it: When Assistant is activated audio while using CarPlay. Now, that tone has been replaced by a softer tone, which I find way less attention-grabbing. While I love the sound, I’m not a big fan of the fact that it makes me guess if Siri is actually listening while I try to keep my eyes on the road.

