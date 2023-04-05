Apple is closing its online services for some outdated software

Apple services are closely linked to the company’s operating systems, such as iOS and macOS. But even with new software bringing new features, Apple still keeps its online services running on older software. But that may change soon, as the company is about to shut down its services for some outdated software.

Devices running iOS 11 may lose access to Apple services

According to the well-known leaker B Stella Fudgealmost all of Apple’s online services except iCloud will stop working on devices running iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. The leak claims that users running this software will be notified of the upcoming restrictions and update their devices if applicable. .

In the past, StellaFudge has properly leaked actual AirPods Max photos, AirTags, and details about products like the M1 iPad Pro and iPhone 12 lineup.

But as noted before Mac rumorsAnother thing that backs this leak up – and it comes from Apple itself. The company published a New support article It clarified last month that “older software versions will no longer support Apple services such as the App Store, Siri, and Maps.”

For now, even if you have an old device like the iPhone 3GS, you can still use services like iMessage. Similar to this, iPhone 4 users can still make FaceTime calls. Of course, the new features are not supported by these devices, but they never lost their original capabilities.

The reasons behind this decision are unclear, but Apple may be working on a major upgrade to its online services that will break support for some older software. WhatsApp, for example, blocks older devices from accessing the app every year due to a lack of updates and new features.

Of course, the number of users who use old Apple software is really low. According to AppleHowever, only 8% of iOS devices are still running software prior to iOS 15. This means that the impact of limiting services to newer devices may not be significant. However, this will be the first time Apple has done so.

iOS 17 is rumored to drop support for more devices

According to another report, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will stop supporting iPhone 8, iPhone X, fifth generation iPad, and first generation iPad Pro. This comes after iOS 16 dropped support for several devices last year, including the iPhone 7, the first-generation iPhone SE, and the latest iPod touch model.

We’ll have the answer to that in June at WWDC 2023.