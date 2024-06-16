Apple is updating its Mac Chess app for the first time since 2012

While Apple praised its commitment to non-intrusive AI during its annual developers conference, the iPhone maker neglected to reveal an important update coming to the next evolution of its Mac operating system — macOS Sequoia.

along with iPhone Mirroring and Safari AI Summariesearly adopters of the macOS 15 beta say they’ve discovered Apple’s first Mac Chess upgrade since 2012.

like 9to5Mac It was first reported that Apple last updated its chess app twelve years ago, when it was still calling its Mac versions big cats. With OS Old post on AppleInsider. The 2012 app upgrade looked like this, according to AppleInsider.

Screenshot : AppleInsider

The following year, Apple said so Run out of big cats It began naming Mac updates after “inspirational” places in California. In the years since, Apple has kept its built-in chess app but has neglected to update it until now.

Screenshot : 9to5Mac

The latest version of Chess for Mac features brighter, more realistic pieces as well as a textured, gradient background. However, 9to5Mac reported that the revamped game includes fewer features. The update specifically kicks a A rather bold looking grass theme optionalthough it’s technically possible that Apple has other changes coming to the app before macOS Sequoia comes out of beta and sees a wider release.