June 16, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Apple is updating its Mac Chess app for the first time since 2012

Apple is updating its Mac Chess app for the first time since 2012

Len Houle June 16, 2024 2 min read

picture: Yuri A (Stock struggle)

While Apple praised its commitment to non-intrusive AI during its annual developers conference, the iPhone maker neglected to reveal an important update coming to the next evolution of its Mac operating system — macOS Sequoia.

The new M3-powered iMacs are sparking a dangerous deja vu phenomenon

along with iPhone Mirroring and Safari AI Summariesearly adopters of the macOS 15 beta say they’ve discovered Apple’s first Mac Chess upgrade since 2012.

like 9to5Mac It was first reported that Apple last updated its chess app twelve years ago, when it was still calling its Mac versions big cats. With OS Old post on AppleInsider. The 2012 app upgrade looked like this, according to AppleInsider.

Image for the article titled Apple updates its chess app for the first time since 2012

Screenshot: AppleInsider

The following year, Apple said so Run out of big cats It began naming Mac updates after “inspirational” places in California. In the years since, Apple has kept its built-in chess app but has neglected to update it until now.

Image for the article titled Apple updates its chess app for the first time since 2012

Screenshot: 9to5Mac

The latest version of Chess for Mac features brighter, more realistic pieces as well as a textured, gradient background. However, 9to5Mac reported that the revamped game includes fewer features. The update specifically kicks a A rather bold looking grass theme optionalthough it’s technically possible that Apple has other changes coming to the app before macOS Sequoia comes out of beta and sees a wider release.

See also  Starfield comparison shows downgrade compared to 2022 beta while improving lighting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Final Shape is OpenCritic’s best reviewed release of 2024

June 15, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Note the temptation – The New York Times

June 15, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Elden Ring players will no longer need the DLC to get free new features

June 15, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Kate Middleton gives monarchy ‘best day since coronation’: Royal source

June 16, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA’s Chandra X-ray captures the cluster of “super” stars closest to Earth

June 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Apple is updating its Mac Chess app for the first time since 2012

June 16, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Edward Snowden sounds alarm over Pentagon ‘disinformation’ campaign report

June 16, 2024 Frank Tomlinson