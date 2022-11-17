refreshes

Oooh, the Apple deals keep coming in this morning. If you're looking for an iPad in the UK, Amazon has a great deal on Apple's entry-level model. It usually starts at £369 2021 iPad (9th generation) currently £309.98 on Amazon – That's just under £60. That's not the lowest we've seen for this model (with WiFi and 64GB of storage), it was down to £298 in August, but it's not far off. The ninth-generation iPad was replaced by a new, more powerful 10th-generation version last month, but the fact that Apple has held back just goes to show what a great little machine it is for everyday use.

Hi everyone, Kerry here again. It's early morning in the UK, and I've been dreaming of Apple deals. Lo and behold, you've woken up to an all-new bargain Apple Watch Series 8 – now £399 at Amazon. Okay, £20 off might not be the biggest discount, but anything on a new product like this can't be sniffed. We saw some slightly better deals in October (during Amazon's Early Access sale), so we may see more next week. But it's not guaranteed, so if you're looking for a new Apple smartwatch, this is a deal worth considering.

If you want a bigger screen, I dug the best early Apple Friday deal on the MacBook Pro 16 too, and again it's standard keeping. Amazon has Macbook Pro 16, 16GB RAM, 512GB RAM L.L.C $2,499 1999 dollars. That's a $500 discount – again a 20% savings. I just looked at the price history and can confirm that, like the deal on the 14 below, this is the lowest price yet for the base configuration of this MacBook since it was released last year.

Like I said, for most people's needs, the MacBook Air will do great offering more than enough performance, especially if you opt for the 16GB configuration. But if you're into video editing or producing complex 3D visuals, you might want the performance and efficiency of the M1 Pro or M1 Max-chipped MacBook Pros, which make for smooth work of work that's even more demanding on a fee. See also Sony's new PlayStation Plus launches in the US with more than 800 games We've seen savings of around $400 on some heavy configurations for some time – those with 1TB or more in storage. But there are some great early Black Friday Apple deals on more affordable configurations right now. Amazon has 2021 MacBook Pro 14 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD for 1999 dollars $1,599. That's the lowest price we've ever seen since the laptop was released, and a savings of $400, or 20%.

I should note that there are discounts on the newer M2 2022 MacBook Air in the UK as well. The best price I've seen so far is on the Very, which has a basic 8GB configuration From £1,249 to £1,109 – a saving of £140.

Stick with the Apple Watch for now, if you're not set on the latest model, there are some decent early Black Friday Apple deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now on both sides of the Atlantic. It's Amazon again. In the United States, you can get Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS for $429 $369, though it appears discounts are only available on the 45mm red. In the UK, Amazon has domain Apple Watch 8 41mm for £369 £319.

Hey, this is Joseph Foley, taking over from Kerrie for a while as we continue tracking down the best early Black Friday Apple deals. Now then, the Pro Display XDR is one of the most expensive products in Apple's current lineup, so if you're going to spend a small fortune for a monitor, you'll really want to make sure it is when there's a Black Friday deal on. And now there it is, if you're quick. Amazon has a 32-inch Retina 6K display 32-inch Apple Pro Display XDR for $5,999 $5499. Yes, it's still very expensive, but it's a $500 savings and the lowest price we've seen in over a year – Amazon last offered at that price for a few days in September 2021. If you can spray this much for a nice screen, you'll have to be quick though that. There are only 16 left in stock now. Just remember to make sure you have some cash left over if you want a stand too – Apple is known for selling Pro Display's Pro Stand separately and the VESA Mount Adapter is sold separately – for nearly $1,000.

If you've now lost track of Apple's iteration of the AirPods, you're not alone. After a double (and triple) check, I can confirm that the latest model is the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), which retail for £249 in the Apple Store. However, if these are the wireless headphones you want, you can save on the cheeky sound of them Amazon UK, where it's now £239. See also Destiny has been banned from Twitch indefinitely

It's time for you guys in the UK now. Once again, this deal comes with an all-new Apple 2022 product — this time it's the iPad Pro's turn. The 12.9in sixth-generation iPad Pro currently £1,319 at Very. That's £50 cheaper than if you were to buy that 256GB version directly from Apple. It may seem like a lot up front, but divide that by the number of years this device will serve you and it offers excellent value – especially with an extra £50 off.

Well, surprise discounts keep coming. This time on the all-new MacBook Air (M2, 2022). Released in June this year, this powerful machine is a firm favorite here at CB, and now you can do just that Get $130 off Apple's latest ultra-slim laptop at B&H Photo — now $1,269. Buying this model, which features an 8-core chip, 8 GPU cores, and 16GB of memory, direct from Apple will cost $1,399, so this Black Friday deal will be hard to beat.