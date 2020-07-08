Apple Outlets in Melbourne area reclose immediately after lockdown returns

Apple is reclosing all of its merchants in the higher Melbourne region of Australia as parts of the point out of Victoria prepare to enforce new lockdown measures. Australia has reported a rising selection of COVID-19 bacterial infections more than the past various months and is reimposing journey and small business limits as a preventative evaluate.

Apple Highpoint in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong was the initially shop in Australia to reclose on July 2 as the community well being predicament commenced to deteriorate. Helpful July 9, Apple’s other retail destinations in Victoria — Chadstone, Southland, Doncaster, and Fountain Gate — will also reclose. All 4 shops have been giving lowered pickup and appointment-only Genius Guidance service since Apple Highpoint shut.

Melbourne’s lockdown is expected to final at the very least six weeks. All vacation exterior the home will be prohibited with the exception of essential expert services like groceries and health care. The buy goes in impact from 11:59 PM on July 8.

Outside of Australia, Apple has reclosed 80 US merchants in some of the states most affected by COVID-19. The most current three areas to reclose ended up South Hills Village in Pittsburgh on July 4 as perfectly as Vogue Fair and Augusta, the two reclosed successful July 8. Apple has also reclosed 1 retail store in England at Highcross.

If you require to stop by an Apple Retail outlet throughout the pandemic, observe our information to having a secure and thriving visit. To check which Apple Stores have reopened, stop by our interactive tracker. Follow our retail guide for in-depth protection of the most current Apple Store information.

