Apple Prime Day deals available early with M2 MacBook Air discounted to a new low of $799

Here’s a great deal on Amazon Prime Day early: You can get the base, MacBook Air M2 13 inch For just $799 right now. The laptop is $200 off as part of Apple’s Prime Day deals, and the savings apply to all color options so you can get one in a beautiful Midnight shade. That’s the price for models without AppleCare+ — you’ll have to spend less than $1,000 if you want that extra.

This model is no longer the best MacBook Air ever. It’s been replaced by the MBA model with the M3 processor, which is now our pick for the best MacBook overall. But if you want to save some money and still have a seriously powerful Apple laptop to carry around, the M2 is our pick for the best budget MacBook — and this latest discount makes it even easier to recommend.

apple The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 has dropped to a record low of $799. This was already our favorite budget MacBook and now it’s an even better deal at this price. $799 on Amazon

Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar called the M2 Air “a nearly perfect Mac” in his 2022 review, giving it a score of 96. One of the first things you’ll notice is the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which can reach 500 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The inclusion of a 1080p webcam is welcome, while the triple-microphone array does a good job of capturing your voice for calls. The speakers are also impressive, especially for a laptop that’s just 11.3mm thick and weighs just 2.7 pounds.

Despite the slim form factor, Apple has still kept physical headphone jack fans happy by keeping the 3.5mm port. There are two USB-C Thunderbolt ports and a MagSafe charging connector, too. You shouldn’t have to worry too much if you leave your charger at home when you head to the office — the M2 MacBook Air’s battery should easily last you a full workday unless you’re doing power-intensive work like video editing.

The M2 MBA should handle everyday tasks with relative ease, and you’ll be able to run a bunch of App Store and Steam games on it too (good luck doing anything else again if you install it). Palatro). One of our main reservations about the base M2 Air is that it only has 8GB of memory. That doesn’t seem like enough these days, and it’s unfortunate that Apple charges extra for RAM upgrades. Still, if you just want a MacBook Air that meets all the requirements most people will need for a few years, this is a great option.

It’s also worth noting that there are some great features coming when macOS Sequoia arrives later this year, including the ability to mirror your iPhone screen to your Mac and a new password app. Apple Intelligence features will also be available for Macs running M1 and later.

