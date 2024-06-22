Apple says iOS 18 Beta 2 will be released on Monday with two new features

Apple has confirmed that the second beta of iOS 18 will be available next Monday. This is exactly two weeks after the announcement of iOS 18 at WWDC 2024. It is worth noting that Apple confirmed that there are two new features that will be available in the second beta of iOS 18: iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing.

As we’ve covered, there are a number of features Apple announced for iOS 18 that aren’t available in the iOS 18 beta. Some of these features won’t be ready until later this year, after iOS 18 has already been released to the general public. However, it is expected that other programs will be added during the beta testing process.

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Intelligence and other iOS 18 features will not be available in the EU this year due to DMA. As part of the announcement, Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz confirmed that iOS 18 beta 2 will be coming next week, and will add iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing (via the edge).

iPhone Mirroring will allow Mac users to mirror their iPhone screen to their Mac. This will include interacting with your iPhone, receiving iPhone notifications on your Mac, and seamless dragging and dropping between your Mac and iPhone.

Meanwhile, here are the details from Apple on SharePlay screen sharing: “With enhanced screen sharing capabilities, you can draw on someone’s screen so they can see what they can do on their screen, or control their screen and take actions yourself.”

Besides adding these new features, the second iOS 18 beta will likely fix a bunch of bugs, make some tweaks to other new features, and more.

The second iOS 18 beta will be released to developers on Monday, likely alongside the second betas for iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11. The public beta will be available in July. Apple has said multiple times that specific Apple Intelligence features will begin beta testing this summer.

Follow the opportunity: Threads, Twitter, InstagramAnd Mastodon.