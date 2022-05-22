Apple screen supplier may lose out on massive iPhone 14 demand after it was caught cutting corners

Chinese screen maker Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE) may lose 30 million display orders for the upcoming iPhone 14 after it was said to have changed the iPhone 13 screen design to increase the return rate, or produce non-defective products, according to a report from electricity (via 9to5Mac).

Apple cost the Bank of England With iPhone 13 screens made last October, a short-lived deal ended earlier this month when Apple reportedly caught BOE changing the circuit widths of the thin-film transistors in the iPhone 13 display without Apple’s knowledge. (Did they really think Apple wouldn’t notice?).

However, this decision may continue to haunt the Bank of England, as Apple may take the company off the task of making an OLED display for the iPhone 14 as well. to me electricitythe Bank of England sent an executive to Apple headquarters in Cupertino to explain the incident and said it had not received an order to display the iPhone 14. Apple is expected to announce iPhone 14 At an event this fall, but electricity He says production of his display could begin as soon as next month.

Instead of the Bank of England, electricity Apple expects to split the 30 million display demand between LG Display and Samsung Display, the two primary display providers. Samsung is likely to produce a 6.1- and 6.7-inch screen for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, while LG is set to introduce a 6.7-inch screen for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

to me Mac rumorsBOE previously made displays only for refurbished iPhones. Apple later hired the company To supply OLED screens for the new iPhone 12 in 2020, but the first batch of panels failed to pass Apple’s rigorous quality control tests. Since the beginning from this year, Bank of England production has also been affected Through the imperfection of the display driver chip.