Apple workers at the Maryland Store vote to unite unions, the first of its kind in the US

Tyra Ridder, a technical specialist who has worked at the Towson Store for just over six months, said she was “delighted” with the result and hoped the union would help increase workers’ compensation; Store schedule fixation, which has been strained by recent Covid-19 cases; Facilitating the advancement of workers within the company.

“We love our jobs. We just want to see them do a better job,” Ms. Reader said.

The result is a blow to Apple’s campaign to reduce union incentives by saying it pays more than many retailers and provides a range of benefits, including health care and stock grants. Last month, it raised initial wages for retail employees to $22 an hour, from $20, and released a video of Deirdre O’Brien, who leads Apple retail sales, warning employees that joining a union could hurt the company’s business.

Apple declined to comment.

Employees in Tucson said in a video before the union vote that Apple’s anti-union campaign was “bad” and included management telling workers that unions once banned black employees from joining their ranks. In the weeks leading up to the vote, Ms. O’Brien visited the store and thanked everyone for their hard work.

Soon after, employees said their managers began encouraging employees to voice their concerns in meetings and help come up with solutions to their grievances. Eric Brown, a Towson employee active in the union’s efforts, said they also began attracting employees to one-on-one meetings where managers highlighted the cost of union dues.