Apple’s AI rollout will likely extend into next year

apples The rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) is said to be long and slow.

As Bloomberg News reported on Sunday (June 16), Apple intelligencewhich the tech giant announced last week, won’t become available for developers to test until late summer.

This means it won’t be part of the first betas for Apple’s new operating system updates, and will only arrive as a preview this fall. The report said it will only work on some devices and in US English only, and customers may have to sign up for a waiting list to try it out.

Bloomberg noted that Apple’s strategy here — which more or less provides a roadmap for what’s to come late this year or early next year without reflecting features coming this fall — represents a shift for the tech giant.

In the past, Apple has debuted features in its store Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be released in the fall, although it has occasionally had to delay features. Here, Apple indicates that its latest technology will not adhere to a strict timeline.

This approach has few benefits, the report said. For example, it makes hiring easier, as it can assign its engineers to certain features, release that technology when finished, and then move them on to other features.

And by starting on And with US English, Apple gets more time to train its AI models on other languages, which the report described as a major project.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote last week that Apple’s new AI efforts could “transform how consumers interact with their devices and, more importantly, How they shop“.

If Apple succeeds in its goal, users’ iPhones will know their shopping preferences and predict their next purchase. Apple Intelligence will be able to analyze your browsing history, purchasing patterns, and social media activity.

Experts say the company is also looking to change how businesses interact with customers. With the OpenAI’s ChatGPT integrationApple devices will soon be able to take care of customer inquiries and process orders And Even provide product recommendations.

“As consumers become accustomed to AI handling more tasks, their reliance on AI for daily activities and decision-making is likely to increase. This could shift consumer expectations toward more automated and intuitive services.” yi fang, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering and Director of Artificial Intelligence at College of Engineering at Santa Clara UniversityPYMNTS said.

