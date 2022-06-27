Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro M2 has slower SSD speeds than its M1 counterpart

Apple’s new base 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 model appears to have slower SSD speeds than its predecessor M1. Mac rumors Reports that youtubers Max Tech And the Technology made They both tested the base 256GB M2 model and found SSD read speeds to be about 50 points slower than the previous M1 MacBook Pro with 256GB storage. Write speeds are said to be around 30 percent slower.

The testing was completed with Blackmagic’s Disk Speed ​​Test, and Max Tech even cracked the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro and found that Apple used only a single NAND flash storage chip. M1 MacBook Pro uses two 128GB NAND chips, and multiple chips can enable faster SSD speeds in parallel.

Other 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro models with more SSD storage don’t seem to suffer from slower SSD speeds. else YouTuber with 512GB M2 model He ran tests and found speeds similar to the M1 version, and Most reviewers It was fitted with 1TB fast models and didn’t find any speed issues.

If SSD speeds are an issue for you on your base 13-inch MacBook Pro, you’ll need to save an extra $200 for the faster 512GB model. But if you’re willing to do so, you might want to wait and see what’s inside your new MacBook Air. The base model will be priced a little lower at $1,199, but if it has slower SSD speeds, there’s a similar model at $1,49,512 GB that should have two NAND chips. Unlike the M2 MacBook Pro, the M2 MacBook Air also got a major redesign — including new colors, a larger screen, 1080p webcam, and MagSafe charging.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment on SSD changes in the MacBook Pro, and we’ll update you accordingly if we hear back.