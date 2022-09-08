Apple’s latest products and features aim to fulfill our biggest fear

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual event on Wednesday with Three minute video Visualize how Apple Watch saved lives by asking for help. A man described how he was skiing on a frozen river when the ice broke. Another survived a plane crash in a remote area in the middle of winter. A high school student survived a bear encounter.

In another example, a 27-year-old high school teacher, who went to the emergency room after her Apple Watch detected an abnormal heart rate, found her. According to the teacher, “My doctor said, it was your watch that saved your life.”

Apple has always presented its products as tools for creativity, productivity, and a positive, albeit ambitious, lifestyle filled with friends, family, healthy habits, and outdoor activities. Some of that was still on display at this year’s event, but there was also a new message. The company has positioned many of its products and features as safety nets in a shaky world.

Apple has announced new car accident detection technology on both the Apple Watch and iPhone that it says can determine the “accurate moment of impact” using the device’s barometer, GPS and microphone. “We really hope you’ll never need it, but feel a little safe every time you get into a car,” said Ron Huang, Apple’s vice president of sensing and communication, during the announcement.

It also unveiled a pioneer Emergency SOS A tool for satellite-based iPhones, for example, gets lost in the wild and cellular service doesn’t work. And it introduced a new temperature monitoring tool on the Apple Watch that can be used to track diseases, at a time when many may still be grappling with epidemic health anxiety. While it’s arguably a continuation of Apple’s focus on health features, particularly with its smartwatches, the focus on these intimidating use cases has raised some eyebrows among industry watchers. “It was a bit of a surprise to see Apple come up with a worrisome approach and position its devices as a potential life saver,” said Ramon Lamas, director of research at market research firm IDC. Expanded to keep people safe in the real world. In recent years, Apple has promised customers that its products can help Create a safer digital environment For them – one with stronger privacy protections and family-friendly content. Now the stadium seems to haveExpanded to keep people safe in the real world. “These emergency features are like the safety bags in your car: You don’t need them all the time, but you are grateful when you need them,” Lamas said. See also Emerging markets hit a record series of withdrawals by foreign investors The shift in tone comes as Apple faces a new economic landscape that could make it difficult to persuade customers to pay three and four digits to upgrade their devices — especially when some of these products are not fundamentally different from the previous year. The company made relatively light Device updates Across the board on Wednesday. iPhone lineup, for example, progress Updates to camera systems, a new interactive lock screen and on Pro models, much faster performance. Meanwhile, the new high-end Apple Watch Ultra Aimed at extreme sports enthusiasts; While there is a market for hardcore watches, not everyone needs to track deep ocean diving or triathlons. “Polishing on the revolution is not a bad thing, but if the portfolios tighten with the economy, these announcements will be much more difficult to sell without anything new,” said Eric Abruzzis, director of research at market research firm ABI Research. Abbruzzese said a focus on health and safety could also help Apple boost its subscription services business, which has been one of the fastest growing revenue lines in recent years. As he points out, the satellite connection is “free for only two years.” (Apple has yet to specify how much it will cost.) Furthermore, “Advance Health Tools seems just another way to sell Fitness+ more aggressively.”

