June 29, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Apple’s Vision Pro will go on sale outside the US for the first time

Apple’s Vision Pro will go on sale outside the US for the first time

Len Houle June 29, 2024 2 min read
Zoom in / The Vision Pro is on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo.

apple

Apple’s Vision Pro headset goes on sale outside the US today for the first time, in the first of two waves of expanded availability.

The $3,499 “spatial computing” device was launched in February in the US, but it hasn’t revolutionized the technology world. Part of this was to launch at a regional level, where some of the largest markets still lack access.

Apple announced that the product will be sold internationally during its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote earlier this month.

The first new markets to receive Vision Pro shipments are China, Japan and Singapore, which are the markets in which the product went on sale today.

The second wave will come on July 12, with the headset launching in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

When we first tested the Vision Pro in February, we wrote that it was a technically impressive device that had a lot of untapped potential. It works very well as a personal entertainment device for frequent travelers, in particular. However, its productivity and gaming applications still need to expand to justify the higher price.

Of course, there have been conflicting rumors recently about how expensive Apple plans to keep its mixed reality hardware. One report claimed that the company has shelved a new version of the Vision Pro for now, opting instead to develop a cheaper alternative for release in 2025.

But another report in Bloomberg suggested that this was an exaggeration. It simply noted that the Vision Pro 2 was slightly delayed from its original target launch date and said that the cheaper model would come first.

See also  The Fujifilm X100VI is a big step forward for the popular TikTok compact camera

In any case, availability will have to expand and prices will eventually come down if augmented reality is able to become the major revolution in computing that Apple CEO Tim Cook has predicted. This international launch is the next step to test whether there is a market for this.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Pokémon GO won’t let some players attend its birthday party

June 28, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

The Mario & Luigi: Brothership box design has been officially revealed for Switch

June 28, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Google SMS RCS conversations with iPhones have some quirks

June 28, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Eagles singer Don Henley is suing to get the handwritten lyrics of the song “Hotel California” back

June 29, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA says the planetary parade will take place on June 29, 2024. Here’s how to watch

June 29, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Klay Thompson draws interest from 76ers, Nuggets, Mavericks as free agent – ​​NBC Sports by Area and California

June 29, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple’s Vision Pro will go on sale outside the US for the first time

June 29, 2024 Len Houle