Are you crazy about the new iPhone search button in iOS 16? Here’s how to get rid of it

Could you Now download iOS 16And, like every major new iPhone software update, there are features and settings you’ll absolutely love — and Others you may not be fond of.

With iOS 16, the addition of a search button at the bottom of the home screen, just above the dock, caused a stir. Many people are not satisfied with the new home screen setting.

While the search feature on iOS is useful for quickly finding text messages, files, settings, websites, and photos, the new button is placed in a place that’s easy to click by mistake, especially when scrolling through various Home screen pages. .

And when you accidentally hit the new search button, the full-screen search feature explodes. Then you have to swipe out to get back to your home screen – which is annoying.

Fortunately, there is an easy solution to getting rid of the new search button on your home screen.

How to get rid of the new search button in iOS 16

On your iPhone with iOS 16, play a file Settings Application, go to main screen and replace the file appear on the main screen The button under “Search”. Instead of the search button on your home screen, you’ll now see several dots pointing to your various home screen pages instead. If you press it, nothing will happen.

If you want to access the search feature after removing the Home button, you can access it the traditional way: Swipe down from anywhere on your screen.