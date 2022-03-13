Arizona Seeds, Gonzaga, KS, Baylor

The big reveal started with matches in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament He announced the best seeds in every region: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, and Baylor.

Gonzaga is making the Western Region headlines as the top seed in the tournament. The #1 team in the final regular-season Ferris Mowers Coaches poll, the Bulldogs will start against #16 in Georgia State, the winners of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Arizona leads the southern region. The Wildcats are aged 31-3 under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, a former Gonzaga assistant, and head to the championship after winning six straight times and 15 of 16. 16 seeds for Wright State and Bryant.

More in the Midwest. Kansas won the Big 12 Conference to join rival Baylor for the top of the standings. The Jayhawks start against No. 16 Texas Southern or No. 16 Texas A & M-Corpus Christi before facing winner No. 8 San Diego State against No. 9 Creighton.

And in the Eastern District, the Bears begin their title defense against Norfolk No. 16

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball brackets were revealed this evening. The men’s category is being unveiled on CBS, while the women’s show begins later (8pm EST, ESPN).

The women’s arc used to come out on Mondays after the men’s ratings. With the tournament expanded to include 68 teams for the first time, it will now be the women’s Sunday as well. Unlike last year, when tournaments were held in central locations, there will be the first, second, and fourth regional pre-final locations.

Who did not succeed? Seven prominent people

After losing the semi-finals to Memphis at the American Athletic Championships, SMU coach Tim Jankovic said he felt sick at the thought of being left out of the NCAA Championship field.

Jankovi?, a seven-year Mustang coach who experienced the dark side of the bubble with SMU and in his previous job as head coach at Greater Central Illinois. “It’s not fun. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone… I want this team to go. I want this team to experience that as a group. They deserve it.”

Unfortunately, I left the Mustangs outside looking in. SMU was one of seven schools in the USA today, highlights Scott Gleeson Top Trainees of the Men’s Championship.

Iowa beats Purdue in the Big Ten

One week after the women’s Hawkeyes won the conference title in Indianapolis, the men’s team – seeded fifth – made it to a sweep of Iowa.

The Hockey Family defeated Purdue on Sunday, 75-66. Purdue is expected to be the No. 3 seed, while it will be interesting to see if a win can push Iowa State to No. 4 (currently expected to be 5).

Iowa’s fourth win in four days, It was a real team effort.

Houston wins its second straight AAC Championship

For the second consecutive season, the Houston Cougars are the U.S. Athletic Conference Men’s Championship Champion. The Houston team has been seeded all season, but its lack of 1 quartet wins and other metrics that the Cougars lack makes it difficult to build.

Programs across the country are a ball of nerves on Sunday, especially those that lack control over their own destiny and are at this point at the mercy of committees.

A look at how a file works The bubble may be shaken in both tournaments.

men

The last four are in: Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Michigan.

The first four out: Xavier, SMU, BYU, Dayton.

woman (Across ESPN’s Charlie Karim)

Last four in: Villanova, Missouri, Missouri, Dayton

The first four are out: Northwestern, Boston College, DePaul, UCLA

The Men’s Coaches Survey released before the tournament

there is new Ferris Mowers coaches are men who get their feedback before the bows are fired. Gonzaga retained his top spot with Arizona in second. Kansas, Baylor and Villanova were among the top five.

This has happened before. The Men’s arc leaked in 2016and it happened in The female side in 2019. The NCAA and its broadcast partners recently clamped down on leaks, as well as speeding up shows and eliminating the suspenseful feel of suspense.

Beware of spoilers on Twitter before schools appear on screen.

Sixth-seeded Richmond defeated top seed Davidson 64-62 to claim an Atlantic 10 title and an unexpected place in the NCAA Men’s Championship.

Arrogant Spiders (23-12), who had advanced by up to nine points earlier in the game, saw their lead disappear until About Matt Grace A Three Point Play With 19.1 seconds remaining on the clock to return Richmond to the top. A field goal and a free throw were Grace’s only points in the match.

Davidson had a shot to equalize or go ahead in the final seconds, but couldn’t convert.

The Tigers (27-6) will now need to wait and see if they get a big show when the NCAA field is announced this evening.

Richmond returns to the men’s championship for the first time since reaching Sweet 16 in 2011.

Will the ACC be shown in the men’s tournament?

Dan Walken, a sports columnist for USA TODAY Sports, wonders if the Atlantic Coast Conference, which is usually a powerhouse for men’s basketball, will end this year. Because, as he writes, the group looks A mixture of fading forces and faltering.

The conference can have four or five teams in the Big Dance. The ACC will have more teams (expected to be eight) in the women’s category.

On Saturday, ESPN braces expert Charlie Cream put Baylor first. Beating Texas in the Women’s Big 12 final would have surely secured her place there. But the Bears fell to the Longhorns 67-58 to claim their first Big 12 title since 2003. It was the Texas’ second win over Baylor since 2011.

Has Baylor done enough for fourth place?

In the field of women: American beat Bucknell 65-54 to win their third Patriot League Championship, and Mount St. Mary Bryant topped 60-42 To win the NEC Championship and automatically qualify for the NCAA Championship for the second year in a row. Delaware is the champion of the colony. Texas State defeated Baylor in the Big 12 contest and Illinois State defeated Northern Iowa to win the Missouri Valley.

In the field of men: Yale beat Princeton 66-64 To advance to the NCAA Championship for the third time in the last five chances, Tennessee won its first SEC Championship in 43 years. Richmond is also in.

NCAA Super Senior Jordan Bohannon leads Iowa vs. Purdue in the Big Ten

Iowa State’s Jordan Bohannon installed a 3-claw pointer in one second remaining against Indiana to send the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten final on Sunday.

He and other NCAA stars have used the additional year of eligibility granted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game has matured due to the added experience.

“College basketball is a really special game and it’s going to be one of the best times of my life. Who wouldn’t want to play another (season) at March Madness?” “It was my dream when I grew up as a kid to live one last time,” Villanova’s Colin Gillespie told USA TODAY Sports.

Tennessee wins SEC title, Aggies over bubble

It was an impressive run for Texas A&M in the SEC Championship. That wasn’t enough to secure an automatic bid, as Tennessee won the championship game, 65-50, on Sunday.

For the Volunteers, this is their first SEC title since 1979. They should be seeded No. 2. However, the Aggies must now await their fate during the selection show, although their triple win this week certainly helped their cause.

Diagnosed with lymphoma six months ago, ESPN men’s college basketball announcer Dick Vitale currently has no voice after having surgery on his vocal cords.

“The inability to communicate made me cry,” Vitaly, 82, Tell USA TODAY Sports through text messages.

Vitale will undergo an evaluation to verify his vote on March 16 – the day before the first round of the NCAA Men’s Championship.

“This was the start of my March Madness segment because that got me into my Final Four,” Vitale said. “Now I can cut the nets and get my voice back. Restoring my ability to speak will be my national championship.”

The prospective top-ranked Kansas has the highest-paid men’s coach

Kansas Jayhawks, Having knocked out the Big 12 tournament, they looked set to win one of the four #1 seed when the NCAA men’s brackets were revealed.

Kansas is also at the top of the list when it comes to coach Bill Self’s salary. A complex contractual arrangement set up in 2012 made Self the highest-paid men’s basketball coach in the country – with a total compensation for the 2021-22 season of $10.2 million.

Salary figures for all men’s basketball teams in public schools are part of it USA TODAY Sports’ annual coach compensation report. Among the top five behind Self are John Calipari of Kentucky, Tom Izu of Michigan State, Mike Krzyowski of Duke and Jay Wright of Villanova.

For the first time, a Women’s trainers database available now. Find out how South Carolina coach Don Staley’s record deal came together.

The latest sports science in the USA today

Last USA TODAY Sports’ men’s brackets defined why the predicted #1 seed are the four teams deserving of the top spot.

at the same time, ESPN Women’s Predictions He said Baylor’s win over Oklahoma in the semifinals of the Big 12 on Saturday moved the Bears to the top seed. And they play Texans, a potential second seed, in Sunday’s finals.