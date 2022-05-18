Arma Reforger for PC and Xbox has been announced, and it will launch today

The Arma series is coming to consoles for the first time. As part of the livestream event, developer Bohemia Interactive has revealed a new game, Arma Reforger, which serves as a Bridge to Arma 4 It is available on Xbox as well as PC. Yes, “it” is as it is out today.
Available on Steam and Xbox Game Preview for $30 (Arma Reforger hasn’t been announced for PS4 or PS5), Reforger is a new entry in the series that is a bridge to Arma 4. Arma Reforger is described as a “creative platformer” that aims to showcase what the engine can do. The new Enfusion from Bohemia has to do in terms of gameplay, formation, graphics, and more. Notably, Reforger is the first Arma game to be released on console.
Reforger takes players back to the fictional island of Everon in the 1980s, the same setting and time period as Arma: Cold War Assault, the first game in the series. It’s the same map that map players remember but now boasts better graphics, new environments, and elements such as lakes, ponds, and rivers.
There are two types of multiplayer modes, the first of which is Conflict. This is a multiplayer team-versus-team battle where each side tries to capture and hold positions such as the American or Soviet factions.
The second mode is Game Master, a “real-time scenario editor” that allows players to create combat situations for anything they can think of. It should highlight the capability of the new Enfusion engine in terms of support mods, which Bohemia says would be a big deal in the Arma 4 down the road.
Bohemia is also launching a new in-game platform called Workshop, where players can share their own customized content. From the workshop, players can find and download mods for Reforger, and this applies to both console and PC. A program called Workbench is also being made available to users on PC, and Bohemia says that anyone with a “fair knowledge” of C# scripting can use the program to write custom AI behaviors, for example, or even entirely new gameplay mechanics if they are proficient with C# Good enough. Workbench also allows players to import their artistic creations for use in the game.
Reforger launches today, but Bohemia doesn’t have a plan for when it will reach version 1.0, except that it does state that it will leave early access/preview of the game “as soon as it’s considered complete.” The studio also confirmed that work will continue on Reforger even as development ramps up on Arma 4.
